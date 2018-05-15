10 Interesting Ice Cream, Kulfi and Popsicle Flavours to Explore in Delhi-NCR

You may not have had a great day, but you can always add a silver lining to it by rewarding yourself with a nice scoop of ice-cream. These instant mood-lifters somehow set everything right. Ice-creams are not only immensely refreshing, but are quite delicious at the same time as well. The joy of slurping on flavourful ice-creams in scorching heat is above all. We have been comfortably tucking into our usual favourites like chocolate, strawberry and butterscotch, but everything is about to change.

Here are 10 interesting ice-cream flavours you can find across Delhi-NCR to soothe your sweet cravings.



1. Green Apple Mint Tea Popsicle: Popsicles can transport you back to your childhood and have now been transformed with an explosion of flavours. Beat the heat with the freshness of mint and the sweet goodness of green apple.