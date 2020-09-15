Watch: This 10-Minute Berry Mug Cake Is For All Those Sudden Sweet Cravings

This berry mug cake recipe is a must-try.

Highlights Craving for a cake but don't have time to make it?

This berry mug cake can be made in microwave in just 10 min.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

Perfecting baking skills may take tons of practice and patience. You need to get everything right - from the ingredients and batter consistency to baking time and temperature. Then there's always the confusion of how to make it if you don't have an oven at home. Did you know that you can make a cake in microwave and that too in just 10 minutes? Surprised? So were we when we came across this recipe of berry cake that you can simply make in a mug and bake it in the microwave.





All those times when you are craving for a cake but don't have one at home, this berry mug cake recipe can be your saviour. We found this recipe on YouTube channel 'Beyond Dining Co by Chef Raji'. No tedious preparations, no tiresome beating and whisking - this quick and easy cake recipe can be your go-to for sudden sweet cravings.





You just need a microwave-safe large mug and fill it with melted butter, almond flour, self-rising flour, honey, sugar, cinnamon powder, raisins, berries of your choice, and egg - all mixed together well. All that will be left then is to keep the mug in the microwave for about 5 minutes and you'll get your instant cake that will taste as heavenly as any other cake you make in an oven.





Note - Self-rising flour is a combination of all-purpose flour, baking powder and salt. You can add these ingredients separately also.

Watch: Instant Berry Mug Cake In Microwave Recipe

So, next time you crave for a cake and there's not much time to make one or order one, go for this simple berry mug cake.









