Cooking is an art, and experimenting with food often brings amazing results to our dinner table. However, it can also lead to some pretty shocking surprises - as the internet has witnessed time and again - thanks to chefs and amateur cooks throwing some bizarre ingredients together. The latest on the list is 'Mango Bhurji,' which pairs eggs with fresh mango. Eggs are usually paired with cheese, vegetables, and bread. But in a video that has gone viral on the internet, a woman shows how to make egg bhurji with a mango flavour. The video was shared by the Instagram page @foodie_rana_.





She begins by heating oil in a skillet, then cracks open eggs that have been briefly dunked in mango shells. Adding a sprinkle of salt, pepper, and red chilli powder, she tops the mixture off with fresh cilantro. Notably, the eggs don't actually incorporate any mango pieces or flavours during cooking. Instead, the twist comes at serving time when she uses the mango shell as a makeshift plate to hold the egg bhurji. One serving of this unique dish costs 50 rupees."





Also Read: Viral Video: This Elaborate Preparation Of Dahi Bhalla Will Leave You Drooling

Watch the full video below:

Also Read: "Working At Risk": Internet Applauds Zomato Rider Battling Heavy Mumbai Rains





The video went viral on Instagram with over 7 million views. In the comments section, several users shared just how horrified they were by the bizarre combination.





One user wrote, "I got angry after seeing this."





Another added, "Just make food like food."





Someone commented, "Justice for mango."





A viewer remarked, "Best way to quit eating fast food."





Another comment read, "I vomited after watching this."





A user shared, "50 rupees? I wouldn't eat it even if it were free."

Tell us about the bizarre food combinations you've come across on the internet or otherwise."