Chennai's restaurant and bar scene continued to evolve in 2025, reflecting global trends that have also taken root in India. From a speakeasy-style Japanese diner to a restaurant that celebrates traditional South Indian flavours, Chennai's new launches in 2025 reflected the city's diverse preferences, which include a continuing love for Asian flavours.

Here Are Some Of Our Favourite Launches From 2025:

1. Firo

Firo offers a refreshing new take on Indian cuisine with a menu dominated by sharing plates. The Indian-inspired cocktails complement the innovative plates, while the interiors truly come alive at dinner. From their 'palak no paneer' and crispy dosa tacos filled with Goan-inspired pork, Firo's menu features bold yet comforting dishes that take you on a culinary journey across India.





Where: Second Main Road, RA Puram

2. Same Same But Different

A fun take on Thai cuisine, this cleverly named restaurant offers a casual vibe. Expect fiery flavours that are drawn from across Thailand's diverse culinary destinations. Crowd favourites include the Thai Chilli Jam Prawns and the Mushroom dumplings served with a flavourful, truffled coconut broth.





Where: St Mary's Road, Alwarpet

3. Double Dashi

The place takes its name after the broth (Dashi) that enhances the umami flavour in Japanese cuisine. This speakeasy-style noodle bar is tucked away in a residential quarter and hard to find. Double Dashi offers a high-energy experience with quirky interiors, noodle bowls, yakitori, sashimi, and a bunch of Japanese-inspired drinks.





Where: First Street, Cenotaph Road

4. Visesham

One of our favourite new fine dining South Indian cuisine restaurants, Visesham (translates to special), brings together emblematic dishes from across the region like the Dindigul biryani and Mangalorean Kori Ghasi elegant setting. This large restaurant also offers an innovative selection of soft beverages. Most regulars will recommend the restaurant's Virundhu or special platter that allows you to explore the restaurant's signatures.





Where: Chamiers Road, Nandanam

5. Up North, The Pullman Chennai

Perched on the rooftop of Chennai's newest luxury hotel is one of the city's most romantic restaurants. Patterned tiles and red brick elevate the restaurant's interiors, which are crowned by a glass canopy with panoramic views of the Chennai skyline. The menu features a blend of traditional North Indian flavours with the occasional twist.





Where: The Pullman Chennai Anna Salai

6. Korkai

Photo Credit: Korkai

This is one of the newest restaurants to debut along Chennai's ECR, and is located at the edge of the ocean. The restaurant takes its name from the capital city of the early Pandya kingdom in Tamil Nadu. Korkai rounds up emblematic dishes from across India and adds its own signature twists. Korkai's cocktail program has incorporated local flavours and techniques.





Where: East Coast Road, Injambakkam

7. Jolly Indian

Staying jolly is your only option at Chennai's newest pan-Indian restaurant. Splashes of red and life-size murals add to the energy of this immersive restaurant with 'Instagrammable' props like an OG payphone. The menu finds the balance between familiar signatures from across India and a mix of twisted plates like the Chettinad shepherd's pie. The restaurant also nails its Zero ABV program.





Where: CP Ramaswamy Road, Alwarpet

8. Restaurant No Name

Photo Credit: Restaurant No Name

It's not just the name (or the lack of it) that sets this all-new dining destination apart. Spread over multiple levels, this large restaurant and bar is positioned as an all-week party destination with a high-energy vibe. The menu rounds up everything from nachos to kebabs and pastas in its bid to offer a global cuisine experience.





Where: Chamiers Road

9. Nasi and Mee, Phoenix Marketcity

Photo Credit: Nasi and Mee

This marks the third outpost of one of Chennai's most popular pan-Asian restaurants. This all-new Nasi and Mee is now the brand's flagship restaurant in Chennai with a live sushi station and a specially curated Korean menu that draws heavily on Korea's vibrant street food culture, with dishes like the Haemul Pajeon (Korean-style pancakes loaded with prawns and scallions) in the mix.





Where: Phoenix Marketcity, Velachery

10. Fifth

This makes our list for its unique beachfront location with views of the Bay of Bengal. Fifth aims go beyond sweet, salty, sour and bitter with an emphasis on the rich savoury umami element. Hence the name - Fifth, the umami or fifth taste. Fifth's menu leans on open-fire cooking with an array of chargrilled meats and vegetarian plates that benefit from the restaurant's Santa Maria grill and dedicated smoker.





Where: Beach Road, MGR Salai, Palavakkam

11. The New Punjab Club

Photo Credit: The New Punjab Club

The showstopper chandeliers and an old-world English charm come to the fore in a restaurant that is reminiscent of a colonial-era gentleman's club. The menu is loaded with Punjabi and North West Frontier cuisine. Try heirloom recipes like the Peshawari Murgh Kebab and the Murgh Badami Shorba.





Second Avenue, A Block, Anna Nagar