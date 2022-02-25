Made from tangy and zesty fruits and berries, jam is the tastiest option to spruce up your breakfast and even your favourite desserts. Use it as a topping on your desserts or spread it on the bread slice, jam is suitable for serving almost every purpose. Infact, bread and jam make for the easiest meal we can fix in a jiffy, and even eat-on-the-go. If you are planning to buy jam for your pantry, we have shortlisted a list of 4 citrusy, tangy and delicious jam options. So, what are you waiting for? Take a look below.

Here's A List Of 4 Fruit Jam Options To Choose From

1. La Vieja Fabrica Orange Fat Free Marmalade Diet

This ajr of jam is solely sweetened with fructose (fruit sugars) and has no added sucrose (common sugar). Hence, making it completely fat free. Both non-dieters and dieters can enjoy having this delicious treat.





2. NATURUP Passion Fruit Jam

This fruit spread has higher fruit content, lower added sugar and low chemical additives. You can use this jam as a spread to spruce up your chapatis, croissants, parathas or classic cakes.





3. Kissan Mixed Fruit Jam 1 Kg Bottle, With 100% Real

This jam by the brand Kissan is made with 100% real fruit ingredients. Besides, you can enjoy it best with bread, roti, paratha or dosa for a wholesome meal.





4. The Food Art Factory Plum Jam

Here we bring you another super delicious jam. This jam is homemade, handcrafted, gluten-free and contains no artificial flavour and preservatives.









