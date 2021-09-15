Spice shakers are considered to be the perfect addition to the dining table or any self-service counter. It comes handy and helps you season your food as per your palate. Besides, it is also considered the best type of container to store herbs and spices and prevent moisture. This further helps keep the spices fresh for long. if you look around, you will find an array of spice shaker sets available in the market. So, to make it easier for you, here we bring you a list of 4 spice shaker sets to choose from. Read on to know more.

1. Saoirse Spice Shaker Set

Sleek and compact, this set comes in a glass container constructed within a stainless-steel case. Besides, these shakers feature an adjustable sprinkler top with three different sized openings so that you can season your dish accordingly.





2. Marmix Square Salt And Pepper Salt

This combo set comes with two shakers and each shaker has two openings- wide mouth opening and small holes opening. In addition, this set also features air-tight lids making it ideal to prevent spices and lock in the moisture.





3. Signoraware Spice Shaker Set

Made from 100% food grade and BPA-free plastic, this combo set by the brand Signoraware features 4 mini spice shakers. They are so handy that you can carry it anywhere. Try it today!





4. Zomoza Salt And Pepper Shakers Set

Made with stainless steel and premium quality lead-free glass, this set ensures durability and better performance. Besides, it comes with 5-grade adjustable coarseness so that you can grind your spices from fine to coarse.



