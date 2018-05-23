4 Summer Baking And Cooking Workshops For Kids In Delhi-NCR

The summers are here and so are the much-awaited summer vacations. The moment you are asked to look back at school, reactions are mostly mixed, some would like to recall the fun and chatter in between the classes, while some would rather keep the scarring memories of parent-teachers meeting a thing of past. But, if there's something that is sure to bring a smile on everyone's face are the fond recollections of summer vacations. This one and a half to two-month long break was our golden opportunity to do anything and everything we ever wanted to do in the world. Play, party, sing, dance, swim, eat, there was just no end to the list of our pre-vacation planning. And for parents, this long break indeed is an ideal time to hone their child's skills, and what better way to do that than enrol him/her in fun summer workshops. One of the most fun activities that you and your child can try out are the interesting cooking workshops in town. This summer, turn the tables. Let the fussy eaters don the chef cap and treat themselves with fun goodies, cooked by themselves.
Here Are Some Summer Baking And Cooking Tutorials For Kids In Delhi-NCR
1. Baked With Love
Start the summer on a sweet note with delicious baking workshops at Baked with Love. Organised by Mehrauli-based baker, Ms. Jyoti Sandhu, the fun baking sessions are spread across three days this year - 26th May, 30th May and 2nd June 2018. Beginning on 26th May, kids would learn to bake mini pineapple upside down cake, jam thumbprint cookies and chocolate lollipops, red velvet mug cake, chocolate cupcake with buttercream frosting, and marble cakelette with buttercream frosting. The sessions would run from 10:30 am to 1 pm and is for children and teens between the ages of 5 and 15. The hands-on experience and the incentive of taking home what you make further makes the workshop a must-try!
Contact Details:9810310721 Price: INR 1000 per class
The Young Chef Academy is taking you to an international culinary tour this summer and it is one ride you and your little one would not want to miss. In the 'Camp Can I Cook' program conducted by the school at their Kailash Colony branch, your child can learn to try his hands at delicious recipes unique to countries like Argentinian handpie, quiche Florentine, Spanish cauliflower rice, pasta salad with lemon-pesto dressing, baked falafel and red pepper hummus and much more. The two-hour sessions would begin on 28th May and would go on till 1st June.
When you are cooking with children, shapes, figures and artful presentation are key aspects you cannot afford to rule out. Speaking about cooking workshops at the Learning Brush, which is based in South-Ex Part 2, Founder Sonal Gupta says, "We aim to give the child an exposure to not just the culinary know-how, but also some interesting food art themes, the art of cutting and plating the food, etc. We make sure every kid is given hands-on experience and opportunity to work on the food skills, our student to teacher ratio is testimony of the same." Children here can learn to cook interesting dishes like papri pizza, wheel sandwich, money bags, potato nest, fruit flower, alphabet fry, crispy paneer, cone paratha, tricolour dessert and much more. They hold the classes every Saturday and Sunday. From 26th May to 1st June, they have special summer camp, wherein there are some other interesting cooking activities lined too.
Sheraton New Delhi announces the first ever opportunity for teens to enrol in a 5-day summer school, which would help them eat, play and groom in the most fun and informative way possible. Chef Neha Malhotra says, "The demand for educational activity classes is growing rapidly and many specialised summer classes are springing up in the city to address the concerns of parents who seek to involve their children in ways that would reap a holistic development of the child. The summer school at Sheraton New Delhi is aimed at building a community of young responsible minds. This concept is a first of its kind and shall engage students in basic skill development techniques with training methods of dealing with basic everyday life skills."
The schooling program that is all set to commence from 28th May until 1st June would involve fun activities like 'Society De Chocolat', soups, salad and dessert making workshops, mocktail preparation. Take them through Ayurveda practices, tableware etiquettes, healthy food trends & exercise, health and hygiene.
Contact: 9738406426 Price: INR 18000 for the entire program
Enrol your children to these fun classes and make sure it is a vacation worthwhile for your little one.