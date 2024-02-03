Picture this - you cooked fish curry for lunch and the house is now smelling fishy. The very thought is off-putting, right? It gets worse when you have guests coming over in some hours. What do you do then? Trust us, no amount of room spray works in such a situation. The aroma of the spray mixes with the greasy smell and makes it yet more awful. Wonder what to do in such a situation? Fret not, we have some super easy solutions for you. So, sit back and read through the article to know all about how you can get rid of the fishy smell from your kitchen and rooms.





4 Genius Ways To Get Rid Of Fishy Aroma:

1. Burn camphor:

One of the oldest methods to purify your house, camphor attracts a bad odour and makes your house smell fresh and comforting. If you have a diffuser (camphor holder), place some camphor in it and light up a candle. This will help purify the space instantly.

2. Boil lemon or vinegar:

Vinegar or lemon juice can be used in more than one way and we all know it well. Add some lemon juice or vinegar to a bowl, add some water to it, and boil well. The acid smell helps neutralize the fish scent, leaving it all fresh and nice.





3. Make a fresh bowl of potpourri:

You can use your kitchen spices to ward off the fishy smell. Wonder how? Take some amount of cinnamon and cloves and boil them in water. Do not close the lid while boiling to release the aroma all over the room. Guess what! The fishy scent with be eliminated in no time.

4. Allow the natural light and air to work:

Today, we all use exhaust chimneys in the kitchen. But trust us, nothing works as great as the natural air and light. Make sure you keep the doors and windows open while cooking. This will help prevent the accumulation of moisture and dirt that locks the fishy smell in the kitchen.





That's it! These basic tips can help keep your kitchen fresh and clean always. So fret no more and make your favourite fish recipe whenever you want. Have a nice day!