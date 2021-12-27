Since we all need food and water to live, having safe drinking water is equally essential. And that's where water purifiers come to the rescue. Water purifiers come with a purification technology that removes the unwanted molecules and harmful particles from drinking water. With the plethora of options available in the market and online, you may get confused about which one to buy. To ease your search, here we bring you 4 of the best water purifiers that effectively purifies water by removing various disease-causing contaminants. Besides, these purifiers not only enhance our overall health but also make the water sweet and very light to drink.

Here's A List Of 4 Water Purifiers For You To Try From:

1. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard

This water purifier comes with 7 stages of purification technology with 7 litres large tank capacity. Besides, it also comes with patented mineral technology that helps to retain all essential natural minerals such as Calcium & Magnesium.





2. AO Smith Z2+ Under The Counter Water Purifier

This product comes with 6 stages of water purification technology that removes impurities like bacteria, viruses and toxic chemicals. Not just that! The tank of this water purifier is made up of virgin food grade plastic which ensures durability.





3. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral

This water purifier also provides advanced 7 stage purification to ensure 100% RO water. Besides, It enriches water with essential minerals to provide safe and sweet drinking water.





4. KENT Supreme 2020 (11111), Wall Mountable

This water purifier comes with multiple purification processes by RO+UF+TDS Control which removes even dissolved impurities such as arsenic, rust, pesticides and fluorides. The UV LED tank inside keeps purified water for longer duration.

















