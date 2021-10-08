Roti is a staple across India. We include roti in our everyday diet regime. Making roti at home is quite easy and uncomplicated. However, kneading dough can be tedious at times, especially after long tiring day. What do we do then? Many of us get the rotis from a nearby eatery, others skip the fuss altogether. What if we tell you that we found a perfect solution to this problem? Yes, you heard us. We found some amazing dough maker options that will knead the dough for you, in just no time. These automatic dough makers not only eliminate manual labour, but also help you knead perfect dough in just no time.





Planning to get a dough maker for your kitchen? If yes, then we have some amazing options that you will get now in lucrative deals and discounts - thanks to the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival. Much exciting, right? Read on to know more.

5 Best Electric Atta Dough Maker Options For You:

Kent Atta and Bread Maker:

A great option to add to your kitchen, this atta dough maker has one-touch operation and detachable components that makes mixing and kneading easy for you. Besides, it is fully automatic and comes with 19 pre-set menu that can help you prepare different types of doughs for roti, pizza, puri etc. Originally priced at Rs.10000, it is now available just for Rs. 6999. Besides a plain and simple bread, you can also include various ingredients (while kneading the dough) to add personalised flavours to your breads.

Specifications:

Price: 6999

Rating: 4/5 (as per Amazon)

Colour: Silver Grey

Lifelong Atta and Bread Maker:

We bring you another option by Lifelong that makes it convenient to prepare puris, chapattis and more. It comes with an LCD display and 19 customisable programmes for easy usage. That's not all. It also comes with a feature to adjust crust control - light, medium and dark. Besides, all the components of this bread maker are detachable and comes that makes it easy to clean and store after every use. During the ongoing sale, you will now get this appliance for just Rs. 5,999 (originally priced at Rs. 9,000).

Specifications:

Price: 5,999

Rating: 4.1/5 (as per Amazon)

Colour: Black

Clearline Electric Dough Kneader:

This dough kneader is compact and light in weight. It comes with a detachable stainless steel bowl that not only helps you knead the dough, but also store it anywhere you want. Besides, it is detachable, that makes it easy to clean and wash after every use. Originally priced at Rs. 5295, you will get this kneader just for Rs. 4195.

Specifications:

Price: 4195

Rating: 4.2/5 (as per Amazon)

Colour: Silver

Home Plus Magic Atta Kneader:

This atta kneader is one multi-purpose appliance that you can consider having at home. Besides kneading atta, it also helps you with chopping vegetables, blending soup, whip cream and more. You can also use it as a lemon and other citrus fruit squeezer. Originally priced at Rs. 4999, you will get it now at Rs. 3499.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 3499

Rating: 4.2/5 (as per Amazon)

Colour: White

Wonderchef Stand Mixer:

This stand mixer by Wonderchef is perfect to make sufficient dough for four to five people. Made of good quality plastic, this product includes a 4.5litre stainless steel bowl for kneading and storing the dough. It also has a stand mixer, two dough hooks, two beaters, one spatula and one mixer bowl with lid. Besides atta, it can also help whip egg whites and cream (whipped cream). This product is now available for Rs. 4999.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 4999

Rating: 3.8/5 (as per Amazon)

Colour: White













