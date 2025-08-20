Priyanka Chopra is a self-proclaimed foodie and takes pleasure in savouring the local delights of almost every place she visits. Her recent indulgence? A savoury Kenyan cornmeal porridge popularly called Ugali. On her Instagram stories, the 43-year-old actress is constantly dropping glimpses from her latest stop at the Pride Lands - Nairobi, Kenya, East Africa. Amidst this, food took centre stage. Pee Cee shared a close-up glimpse of her platter during her trip, featuring a type of stiff white-coloured porridge accompanied by a dollop of green vegetable and a scrumptious piece of sauteed meat, all of which left our mouths watery. Atop it, she wrote, "Ugaliiiiiiii love," followed by a red heart to show her immense love for the dish.





What Is Ugali In Priyanka Chopra's Story?

For the unversed, Ugali is a type of corn meal made from maize, corn, or mahindi flour in several African countries and has a series of local names, including nsima, sadza, and pap. It is a staple food, deeply embedded in the Kenyan culture and daily life of many communities. The dish, which is much more than just a food item, features a recipe for cooking the main ingredient in boiling water or milk until it reaches a stiff or firm dough-like consistency. The scrumptious delight is then served with a variety of dishes, such as vegetables (like sukuma wiki, a Kenyan dish of collard greens) or meat.

Take a look at the post here:

Priyanka Chopra often delights her fans with visually pleasing glimpses of her food. Previously, in her May photo dump on Instagram, she was seen digging into a range of delicious indulgences. From delighting in spicy Mexican tacos to cracking open crabs with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie, while lounging on a boat, the moment was incredibly precious. Click here to know more.





Earlier, when Priyanka Chopra wrapped one of her shoots in Hyderabad, she did it on a sweet and buttery note. In a mouthwatering post on Instagram, she dropped glimpses of her then-latest indulgences - colourful food spreads to decadent desserts, and many more. Alongside this, she wrote in the caption, "Best way to end my trip." Read here to know more.

Priyanka and her foodie delights are indeed unmissable.