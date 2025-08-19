When it comes to comfort food that also packs a nutritional punch, chicken soup tops the list. Warm, hearty and full of flavour, it has been a go-to remedy for years. But chicken soup isn't just about comfort anymore. With high-protein variants gaining popularity, it has also become a favourite among fitness enthusiasts, busy professionals and anyone looking for a balanced meal on the go. Thanks to a growing health-conscious market, you no longer have to spend hours simmering broth in your kitchen. A variety of high-protein chicken soups can now be ordered from online food delivery apps, ready to be delivered right to your doorstep. Here are some options that stand out and would make a wonderful addition to your weight loss diet.





Also Read: 6 Easy And Healthy Veg Soup Recipes For Monsoon Diet

Here Are 7 High-Protein Chicken Soups You Can Order Online:

1. Chicken Lemon Coriander Soup

This refreshing soup is a delightful blend of flavours, with a hint of citrus in every spoonful. Tender chicken and aromatic coriander come together to create a light and revitalising meal. Perfect for a pick-me-up lunch or a soothing dinner, this soup will lift your spirits and leave you feeling refreshed. Do try it out or else you'll regret it later.

2. Chicken Manchow Soup

Looking for a soup that packs a punch? Chicken Manchow Soup is a popular Indo-Chinese dish known for its bold flavours and spicy kick. With protein-rich chicken and savoury broth, this soup is a satisfying meal that will keep you full and happy. Once you try it out, you'll find yourself craving it again and again.

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

3. Chicken Sweet Corn Soup

There's something special about a warm bowl of Chicken Sweet Corn Soup on a chilly day. This creamy and soothing blend of sweet corn and tender chicken is a great option for a light meal or snack. The sweetness of the corn pairs perfectly with the savoury flavor of the chicken, creating a delicious and comforting meal.

4. Chicken Burnt Garlic Soup

Ignite your taste buds with Chicken Burnt Garlic Soup, a flavour explosion that will leave you craving for more! Enjoy the strong smell of burnt garlic in every spoonful, which makes the broth taste richer and more flavourful. The smoky flavour of the burnt garlic pairs perfectly with the chicken, making it a must-try for garlic enthusiasts.

5. Chicken Sour N Pepper Soup

Experience the perfect balance of sour and spicy notes in Chicken Sour N Pepper Soup, a truly invigorating meal. With protein-packed chicken and broth, this soup is a great option for anyone looking for a nutritious meal. The sour and spicy flavours will electrify your taste buds, and the chicken will keep you fueled for the day ahead.

6. Chicken Wonton Soup

Delicate wontons filled with tender chicken are the star of this Chicken Wonton Soup. The broth of this soup is super comforting and nourishing. This classic soup is a great option for anyone looking for a light and satisfying meal. Each spoonful is a delight, with the wontons carefully crafted to provide a perfect balance of flavour and texture.

7. Chicken Tom Kha Soup

Thai cuisine at its finest, Chicken Tom Kha Soup is a spicy and sour blend of coconut milk, chicken and aromatic spices. The coconut milk adds a creamy texture that complements the spicy and sour flavours perfectly, making it a truly unique and delicious experience. This soup will transport you to the streets of Thailand.





Also Read: 7 Asian Noodle Soups You'll Love To Slurp On Rainy Evenings

How much protein is in homemade chicken soup?

The protein content in homemade chicken soup depends on the quantity of chicken used. On average, one bowl (about 240 ml) made with shredded chicken breast contains 12-15 grams of protein. If you add more lean chicken pieces or use a bone broth base, the protein level can go even higher.

What ingredients make chicken soup high in protein?

Lean chicken breast, chicken thighs, bone broth, and even boiled eggs are excellent protein boosters for chicken soup. Adding beans, lentils, quinoa, or tofu can further enhance the protein while keeping the dish wholesome and filling.

Are there low-carb chicken soup recipes for weight loss?

Yes, absolutely. Skipping noodles, rice, or corn makes chicken soup low in carbs. Instead, you can add zucchini noodles, spinach, broccoli, or cauliflower to keep the soup hearty while cutting down on carbohydrates-perfect for those on a weight-loss or keto plan.

Can you eat chicken soup every day to lose weight?

Chicken soup can be part of a daily diet since it's light, protein-rich, and low in calories. However, it's important to maintain balance-pairing it with other nutrient-rich foods like vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats ensures your body gets all essential nutrients for sustainable weight loss.

What are the best spices for weight loss chicken soup?

Spices like black pepper, turmeric, ginger, garlic, cumin, and cayenne pepper are excellent choices. They not only enhance flavor but also boost metabolism and support digestion, making your chicken soup both tasty and weight-loss friendly.





Ready to indulge in these delicious chicken soups? Order now from an online food delivery platform and enjoy a flavourful meal in the comfort of your own home!

Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.