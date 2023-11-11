There's something about fine dining restaurants that makes our dining experience feel complete. Sometimes, we just crave indulging in a lavish meal, and fine dining establishments are the perfect solution for this. Whenever you visit one, you can be assured that you won't leave disappointed. Whether it's the plush ambience, impeccable service, or quality of food, they captivate all our senses in the truest sense, don't they? If you're from Chandigarh or planning to visit and are looking for such culinary gems in the city, we have got you covered. We have compiled a list of the best fine dining restaurants where you can enjoy a satisfying meal with your loved ones.

Here Are 5 Fine Dining Restaurants In Chandigarh You Must Visit:

1. Piccante, Hyatt Regency

If you wish to enjoy Italian food, Piccante is where you need to be. It offers a delectable range of Italian dishes to its diners, including pizzas, pasta, risottos, and more. You're in for a total treat here. Apart from the delightful Italian cuisine, don't miss out on indulging in sinful desserts such as ricotta cheesecake and saffron panna cotta, among others.

Where: Piccante, Hyatt Regency, Industrial Area, Phase 1, Chandigarh

Cost For Two: INR 3500 (Approx)

2. OKO, The Lalit

In the mood for authentic Pan-Asian cuisine? Simply head to OKO at The Lalit. The menu features a range of cuisines from Japanese and Thai to Malaysian and Mandarin. Some of the must-try dishes include the OKO signature rolls and platters, oriental grills, and robata. It's the perfect place to indulge in a lavish meal with your family.

Where: OKO, The Lalit, Rajiv Gandhi IT Park, Chandigarh

Cost For Two: INR 4000 (Approx)

3. Saffron, JW Marriott

Another fine dining restaurant on your checklist should be Saffron at the JW Marriott. The restaurant features a contemporary Indian menu with a modern twist. It boasts a warm and inviting atmosphere, ensuring your dining experience is unforgettable. Must-try dishes include Dahi Kebab Roll, Murgh Mughlai Chatka, Khubani Mewe Ke Kofte, and Murgh Makhanwala.

Where: Saffron, JW Marriott, Sector 35-B, Chandigarh

Cost For Two: INR 2500 (Approx)

4. Corby's, Hyatt Centric

Corby's at Hyatt Centric is an all-day multi-dining restaurant with a menu that caters to everyone. Offering a variety from traditional Punjabi delicacies to Italian dishes, you'll find it all here. The restaurant features a live kitchen and a refreshing beverage corner, enhancing the overall dining experience. You won't regret visiting this gem.

Where: Corby's, Hyatt Centric, Sector 17, Chandigarh

Cost For Two: INR 2500 (Approx)

5. Dera, Taj

Dera at the Taj is another must-try fine-dining restaurant. The menu features an array of delicacies from Punjab and Kashmiri specialties from Peshawar as well. The restaurant also boasts a fun and interactive counter along with a show kitchen. Enjoy their exquisite menu while sipping on refreshing beverages. It's an ideal place to visit for a lavish dine-in meal.

Where: Dera, Taj, Sector 17, Chandigarh

Cost For Two: INR 3500 (Approx)

If you're in Chandigarh and want to experience culinary excellence, head to any of the restaurants mentioned above.