If there is one dish that we find it hard to say no to, it has to be pizza. No matter how long it takes to bake or to get delivered, we are more than happy to wait to indulge in this mouth-watering Italian delicacy. It wouldn't be wrong to say that it has truly had a lasting impact on us, and now whenever we're bored of ghar ka khana, pizza becomes our go-to option during such times. This love for pizza is evident in the ever-growing number of restaurant chains that are dedicated to serving you the most authentic and fresh pizzas. And the city of Chandigarh is no different in this aspect. A number of pizzerias have opened up in the city that promise to satisfy your pizza cravings. But if you're confused about which one to visit, don't worry. To help you narrow down your search, we have compiled a list of the best places in Chandigarh you must visit to try pizza. Let's get started with the exploration right away.

Here Are 5 Best Pizza Places In Chandigarh You Must Try:

Rojo Tomate

Located in the bustling market of Sector 10, Rojo Tomate is one of the most famous pizza places in the city. Their wood-fired pizzas are made using the freshest of ingredients and are simply to die for. They offer a wide range of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian pizzas. While all of them taste equally divine, do not miss trying out their pepperoni, pizza di montania, quattro formaggio, and farm-fresh pizza. Also, you must try out their garlic bread, which is super soft and full of flavour.





Where: SCO-15, Sector 10-D, Chandigarh

Cost For Two: INR 1800 (Approx)

Casa Bella Vista

Another popular eatery in the same market is Casa Bella Vista. This place is a must-try for those who enjoy vegetarian pizzas, as it is purely vegetarian. Not only do their pizzas taste incredible, but their ambience is also quite cosy and comforting. They have both indoor and outdoor seating. You must try their classic Casa Bella Vista special pizza or go for the Bang Bang Barcelona if you enjoy a hint of spice.





Where: QQ3P+RVH, Sector 10-D, Chandigarh





Cost For Two: INR 1700 (Approx)





Caffe Sicily

If you want to enjoy authentic pizza, look no further than Caffe Sicily. This quaint cafe is located in the Sector 7 market and is known for its mouth-watering pizzas. Their pizza crust strikes the perfect balance between soft and crispy, and the flavourful toppings and cheese on top would make anyone drool. The best part is that their pizza doesn't feel heavy on the stomach at all. It is super light and fresh, and we are sure you'll absolutely love it.





Where: SCO-201, Sector 7-C, Chandigarh





Cost For Two: INR 950 (Approx)

Olive

This restaurant chain needs no introduction. It has outlets in other cities, such as Delhi and Goa, and has now made its way to Chandigarh as well. Known for its mouth-watering Italian food, there's no doubt about the fact that their pizzas are a must-try! You'll find plenty of varieties to choose from to satisfy your pizza cravings. And their stunning ambience will only make your pizza-eating experience a whole lot better.





Where: SCO-3, Ground Floor, Back Entry, Sector-26, Chandigarh





Cost For Two: INR 1800 (Approx)

Virgin Courtyard

Virgin Courtyard is another popular place in Chandigarh to enjoy pizza. This place is perfect to hang out with your friends for brunch and devour their impressive range of pizzas. This restaurant has an all-white ambience and looks beautiful, especially at night. Some popular pizzas on their menu include the paprika signature, alle verdure, and pepperoni. So, if you happen to be in Chandigarh, do not miss out on this place!





Where: SCO-1A, Sector-7C, Chandigarh





Cost For Two: INR 2500 (Approx)





Try out these pizza places in Chandigarh and let us know which one turned out to be your favourite in the comments below.