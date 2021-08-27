We all love an organised kitchen. Don't we? Utensils kept at the right place, pantries all clean and well-stocked - these help us save time in the kitchen and do our job seamlessly. We believe, the first step towards achieving a perfect kitchen setup is by organising the pantry. And to do that, we need clean jars and storage containers. Airtight, clean jars not only prevent moisture, but also keep your food fresh for long. This is why we bring you some glass storage jar options that can be a great addition to your kitchen. Take a look.

Here Are 5 Glass Storage Jars For You:

1. Star Work Glass Jar:

This product comes in a set of six and is ideal to store honey, jams, pickles and more. It is made of food-grade material and has air-tight caps for easy storage.





2. Limbakshit Glass Jars

These leak-proof jars are ideal to store pickle, condiments, biscuits et al. Moreover, they are made of food-grade material, making it safe for daily usage.





3. TREO Glass Storage Jar

This product comes in a set of six and is deemed perfect for a modular kitchen setup. These jars are perfect to store storing dry fruits, tea, coffee powder, masala et al. Besides the transparent texture of the jars make them handy and easy-to-use.





4. Home Centre Mimosa Storage Glass Jars

These pretty looking jars are perfect to add to your dining table set up. However, it is recommended to clean it with soap water once before first time use.





5. Cloudsell Glass Jar

Each of these cute small jars has 400ml capacity. This product comes with an airtight lid and is suitable for multipurpose storage. Moreover, the product comes with open mouth, making it easy to clean every single time.

















