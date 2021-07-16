Let's agree- appliances make life easier and simpler. Smart, time-savvy and easy to use, there are so many kitchen appliances available online and, in the market, to make our work done in just a matter of minutes. One such kitchen appliance is an electric kettle. This handy and compact appliance is not only widely used for boiling water but also for preparing snacks and beverages anywhere and anytime. From brewing an instant cup of tea/coffee and making a bowl of soup to boiling eggs, milk, rice and noodles, an electric kettle does it all. Besides being versatile, this kitchen appliance is also very affordable when compared to other appliances. So, if you are planning to buy an electric kettle to make your life and daily chores easier, then fret not! We have got you covered.

Here's a compiled list of 5 best options for electric kettles for you to choose from. Read on.

1. Havells Aqua Plus Double Walled Kettle

Made with stainless steel, this kettle by Havells comes in a very cute and compact body. Besides, it has a wide mouth opening that helps in filling and pouring the content without any hassle.





2. Kent Electric Kettle

This electric kettle features 360-degree rotation of body along with detachable base making it ideal to move, store and clean. Besides, it is made with a borosilicate glass body with concealed heating element which makes it safe to use and hold.





3. Pigeon By StoveKraft Amaze Electric Kettle

We have found another stainless steel and 360 degree rotatable electric kettle for you. Cordless and BPA-Free, this electric kettle makes preparing and serving food easier. It is also very easy to store. In addition, it features a seamless and easy locking lid to prevent steam from escaping and ensures boiling in no time.





4. Prestige Electric Kettle

If you are looking for something budget-friendly yet reliable, then this product by prestige will perfectly fit the bill. In addition, it features an easy to grip handle, single touch lid locking and automatic cut off to avoid overheating or burning.





5. Genova Electric Kettle

This product features an unique drip-free spout (inside channel cut) that provides protection against burning while you pour hot water into the cup. Besides, it's large body ensures boiling upto 6 cups of water at one go.

















Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.