Breakfast sets the tone for the day, giving us the energy we need to get going. They say you should never skip it - and honestly, a good breakfast makes mornings so much better. From Indian classics to Western staples, there's no shortage of options. But when you're rushing to work or juggling household chores, you need something quick, easy, and budget-friendly. That's why we've rounded up some simple breakfast recipes you can whip up with basic ingredients you probably already have at home. They're tasty, filling, and won't break the bank!





Also Read: How To Make Banana Leaf Idli - A Simple, Flavour-Packed Breakfast Idea

Here Are 5 Budget-Friendly Breakfast Ideas:

1. Besan Chilla

This quick and easy vegetarian dish comes together in just 20 minutes with a handful of ingredients. Whether it's for breakfast or brunch, it pairs perfectly with tomato ketchup or mint chutney.

2. Masala Omelette

A masala omelette is the ultimate no-fuss breakfast. Just crack a few eggs, mix in onions, green chillies, and spices, and you've got a flavour-packed dish. Serve it with buttered toast for the perfect start to your day.

3. Masala French Toast

Spicy, crispy, and downright delicious - this masala French toast is a game-changer. Serve it with ketchup or green chutney, and you've got breakfast ready in just 10 minutes.

4. Bread Upma

This light yet satisfying dish comes together in no time. Just toss some bread pieces with veggies like carrots and beans, add a few mild spices, and you're good to go.

5. Baked Eggs

Made with simple ingredients, baked eggs are a fuss-free way to start your day. They're flavourful, easy to prepare, and ready in just 15 minutes.





Try these quick, easy, and budget-friendly breakfast ideas to make your mornings hassle-free!