Food is best enjoyed when it is hot, doesn't it? But today's lifestyle doesn't give us the luxury of enjoying freshly prepared food every day. That shouldn't stop us from eating hot food. A utensil like a casserole has been designed to solve this problem. A casserole can keep our food hot and fresh for 4-5 hours easily, ensuring that the aromatic flavours and fresh taste are intact. That is why we have shortlisted some casserole options for you that will be a great addition to your kitchen. These casseroles will keep your daily sabzi and roti hot and fresh!

Here Are 5 Casserole Options To Choose From:

Milton New Marvel 1500 Inner Steel Casserole





Milton's casserole has double-wall insulation, with a stainless-steel inner surface. The contemporary look of the casserole with the dual-tone finish makes for a smart-looking utensil for the kitchen. It can carry 1.2 litres of food.





Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Insulated Solid Roti Server





The casserole is perfect for storing Rotis as it keeps the roti fresh and prevents it from becoming soggy. This casserole is made of high-grade stainless steel and it is durable and lightweight. It comes with an inner steel coaster for the rotis.





Blueberry's Hotpot Casserole Thermoware





Blueberry's casserole is made of high-quality stainless steel. The integrated side handles allow you to easily carry food from the kitchen. This casserole is easy to clean and they are leak-proof.





Borosil Stainless Steel Insulated Casserole





Borosil's casserole is made with high-quality stainless steel. It is corrosion-free and rust-free. It comes with a toughened glass lid to keep the food inside warm and fresh. The special design enables the condensed steam to trickle down without touching the food.





ASIAN Plastic Cosmos Inner Steel Striped Casserole





Asian's PUF insulated casserole retains the flavour and temperature of the food for hours. It is made with premium quality, food-grade plastic for durability. The food in this casserole can stay fresh for 5-6 hours. The stylish design of this casserole makes it perfect for the kitchen.





