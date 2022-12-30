When it comes to Italian recipes, we are always on the lookout for new and interesting ones to try. From different pasta shapes to a variety of sauces, there is so much room for experimentation in this cuisine. Italian cuisine is also one of the favourites of chefs on the internet too! Remember in March 2022, when Hailey Bieber created her own version of pizza toast? The amazing yet simple recipe broke the internet and how. Similarly, a recipe for feta pasta too had taken the internet by storm in 2021. And now, another recipe called million-dollar spaghetti is the latest one to catch the fancy of home chefs and bloggers.

What Is Million-Dollar Spaghetti? All You Need To Know About This Viral Recipe

Simply put, million-dollar spaghetti is a quick and easy recipe that is a mix of lasagne and a casserole. Instead of using lasagne sheets, spaghetti pasta is used in the making of this one-pot dish. The quick and easy recipe has become a hit online thanks to the ease of cooking it. The recipe had originally surfaced on TikTok and was soon widely circulated all over social media. Further, it makes for a yummy dish and also makes you feel like a million bucks! Hence, it was named million-dollar spaghetti.





How To Make Million-Dollar Spaghetti? | Quick And Easy Spaghetti Casserole Recipe

There are three basic steps to make million-dollar spaghetti. Further, it requires simple ingredients that can easily be found in our kitchen. You can put all of the elements of this dish together and bake it for maximum goodness!

Here Is The Full Viral Recipe Of Million-Dollar Spaghetti:

Ingredients:

1 packet of spaghetti

450 grams of chicken (or any meat of choice)

450-gram jar of arrabbiata sauce (store-bought or else use a homemade one)

250 grams of cottage cheese

250 grams of cream cheese (optional)

250 grams of shredded Cheddar cheese

2 tbsp butter

Method:

First, do the preparation for the million-dollar spaghetti. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Also, grease a baking tray with some butter or cooking spray. Boil water in a large vessel. Add the spaghetti to it (without breaking) and cook for 7-8 minutes or till it becomes al dente. Keep aside. Next, prepare the meat by heating a pan with butter. Add the chicken or meat of choice to the pan and let it become brown and crumbly. Mix in the arrabbiata sauce and let it incorporate well into the meat. This will become the second layer of your dish. Lastly, mix all the cheeses together in a bowl and keep them aside. Now, start layering the million-dollar spaghetti in the baking tray from step 1. Start with the meat mixture, then add the spaghetti and top with cheese. Repeat the process till the dish is full. Bake for 25-30 minutes in the oven. Once the cheese has melted and started to brown, your million-dollar spaghetti is ready!