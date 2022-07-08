It is rightly said - morning shows the day. And what better than a delicious meal to kick-start the day?! We understand, breakfast during the weekdays can be somewhat hectic - which is why we generally opt for quick meals including bread toast, eggs et al. But, it is just the opposite during the weekends. Weekends call for treat and we like to start it with a yummy morning meal. From greasy kachoris to elaborated English breakfast - we find a pool of options to choose from. Some like to make these delicacies at home, some enjoy visiting their favourite breakfast places to 'break the fast'. If you fall in the second category, then this article is just for you. Here, we curated a list of some classic and popular breakfast places from across Kolkata to go on a bineging spree this weekend. Let's take you through.

Here're 5 Classic Breakfast Places In Kolkata That You Must Visit:

1. Balwant Singh Dhaba:

If you are someone who enjoy early morning bike rides, then we suggest, stop by Balwant Sigh Dhaba at Harish Mukherjee Road, Bhawanipore. It opens at 5am and people visit this eatery for hot kesar chai, club kachoris and the most popular - doodh cola and jalebi.





Address: 10/B, Harish Mukherjee Rd, Bhowanipore, Kolkata, West Bengal 700025

2. Maharani:

A classic Kolkata meal is kochuri and aloo'r dum. And we found the best place for you to try. Maharani is located at Lake Market at Sarat Bose Road and opens at 6 am to serve thousands of patrons. The place also offers malpua, hot gulab jamun, masala chai et al.

Address: 174, Sarat Bose Rd, Lake Market, Kalighat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029

3. Flurys:

Opened in the year 1927, Flury's is probably one of the most iconic tea-rooms in the city. Flurys has an old English charm with high ceiling, vintage furniture, white backdrop and English crockeries. And speaking about the menu, from pastries to puffs and brownies - you get it all here, along with the quintessential English breakfast.





Address: 18A, Park St, Park Street area, Kolkata, West Bengal 700018

4. Territi Bazar:

What we love the most about Kolkata's food culture is its versatility. You will find the classic kachori, chai, English breakfast and then desi Chinese for ultimate indulgence. Here's Territi Bazar - Kolkata's 5am breakfast place that offers different Chinese delicacies including fish balls, soup, sausage et al. It is one-of-a-kind experience - we suggest, give it a try! Click here to know more.





Address: H9F3+JJR, Terita Bazar, Tangra, Kolkata, West Bengal 700015

5. China Town (Tangra):

Another place where you will get a classic Chinese breakfast is China Town (or as we call it Tangra). For the unversed, during the 1930s civil war in China, large group of people were evicted from the country, who took shelter in Tangra, Kolkata (then Calcutta) and took up work at tanneries. However, over the years, their profession shifted to food industry, giving birth to what we call Indo-Chinese cuisine. Here, you will find age-old eateries in the bylanes offering the popular 'shingara chow' - noodles prepared with pork fat and tossed with wontons (which reminds of Bengali samosa/shingara). Click here to know more about shingara chow.





Recommended Restaurants: Kim Ling - Iswar Mandal Ln, Tangra, Kolkata, West Bengal 700046, Ah leung - 119, Tangra, Kolkata, West Bengal 700046

Enjoy your weekend!