India is famous worldwide for its unique blend of spices and delectable flavours in its regional recipes. Uttarakhand, popularly known as 'the land of Gods,' is one of the states that boasts some interesting and unique flavours. In addition to its picturesque valleys and the unfathomable beauty of its hills, Uttarakhand is famous for its cuisines that come from two different regions that are Garhwal hills and Kumaon hills. Characteristically grain and cereal-based, the Garhwali cuisine is simple, flavourful yet nutritious, cooked with aromatic spices and simple tempering. The Garhwali dishes are prepared from the local seasonal crop that is delicious as well as healthy. A few local indigenous spices make Garhwali food distinctive, for example, Jakhiya - a tiny seed resembling mustard used to temper dishes, adding delightful, nutty crunch. The cooking techniques are simple and the spices used in preparation do not mask the taste of naturally found ingredients.





Here Are 5 Delectable Garhwali Recipes From Dehradun:

1. Kafuli

Also known as a Dhapdi in Garhwali, Kafuli is a healthy dish which is made from leafy greens, hence it is a rich source of iron. It is one of the most savoured dishes amongst the natives.





Kafuli Recipe:





For 4 people





Ingredients:





Boil and blend the below ingredients.





Fresh Spinach 750 gm





Fresh Fenugreek 250 gm





Green chillies 2 nos





For tempering:





Jakhia seeds 2 gm





Mustard Oil 30 ml





Garlic minced 20 gm





Ginger chopped 5 gm





Asafetida pinch





Red Chilies 1 number sliced





Spices:





Fresh turmeric minced 15 gm





Coriander powder 3 gm





Rice flour 50 gm





Beaten curd 100 ml





Salt To taste





Method:





Boil all the leafy greens along with green chillies and blend, preserving the extra boiled water.





Heat oil in a pan until the smoking point.





Add ginger and garlic paste along with jakhiya seeds and red chillies.





Add the pureed spinach along with spices and beaten curd and cook for 20 mins.





Add rice powder mixed in preserved water and continue cooking, adjust for seasoning and serve with mandua ki roti or steamed rice.





2. Aloo ke Gutke (Kuman Hills)

Aloo ke gutke is a very similar preparation to aloo jeera - the difference is Pahadi or Tumri Aloo is used for this recipe, which is less sugary. Also, cumin is replaced with another earthy spice for tempering called Jakhiya.





Aloo ke Gutke Recipe:





For 4 people





Ingredients:





Tumdi Aloo 1 kg





Jakhiya 5 gm





Fresh turmeric minced 10 gm





Red chilli powder 2 gm





Coriander powder 2 gm





Freshly chopped coriander 15 gm





Pahadi salt 5 gm





Mustard Oil 50 ml





Method:





Boil potatoes in salted water and peel, cut into dice.





Heat oil to the smoking point; add turmeric, Jakhiya and seasoning.





Add boiled potatoes and cook for a while.





Check for seasoning and garnish with freshly cut coriander.





Serve along with pooris.

3. Jhangore Ki Kheer

Jhangore is barnyard millet and is abundantly grown in Kumaon and Garhwal hills. If you are someone who enjoys sweet things, then this recipe is for you.





Jhangore Ki Kheer Recipe:





For 4-5 people





Ingredients:





Jhangora 500 gm





Milk 2 lis





Sugar 200 gm





Raisins 100 gm





Elaichi powder 5 gm





Method:





Soak Jhangora in water for an hour.





Boil milk and sugar and add soaked Jhangora.





Stir while adding Jhangora to milk to avoid lumps.





Add raisins and continue to cook until the required consistency is achieved.





Remove from the flame and add elaichi or cinnamon powder.





Pour into individual small clay pots and refrigerate for an hour.





Garnish with more raisins or chopped nuts of your choice.





4. Bhang Chicken (Chicken Curry)

Made with hemp seeds, Bhang Chicken is unique to hills. Hemp seeds are naturally rich sources of iron, potassium and magnesium. These seeds do not cause intoxication and are completely safe for all including children. They also do not taste bitter, rather would release a light nutty aroma at the time of pan roasting.





Bhang Chicken (Chicken Curry) Recipe:





For 4 to 5 people





Ingredients:





Chicken 1 kg bone on





Sliced Onion 300 gm





Garam masala powder 5 gm





Chopped Tomato 200 gm





Turmeric powder 5 gm





Red chilli powder 5 gm





Salt to taste





Mustard oil 150 ml





Chopped coriander 1 bunch





For the Spice paste:





Green cardamom 5 gm





Cloves 2 gm





Garlic cloves 1 bulb





Chopped Ginger 5 gm





Green chillies 2 nos





Bhang seeds/Hemp seeds 15 gm





Coriander seeds 10 gm





Cumin seeds 5 gm





Whole Black peppercorns 5 gm





Salt to taste





For Tempering:





Black cardamom 2 nos





Bay leaves 2 nos





Method:





Griddle Hemp seeds, Coriander seeds, and Cumin seeds over medium heat until they start releasing some aroma. Remove from the heat and keep aside to cool.





In a food processor, add the roasted seeds with all the other ingredients mentioned for spice paste.





Add some water and form a coarse paste.





Heat mustard oil to the smoke point and add spices for tempering.





Add the sliced onion, and sauté over medium heat until light brown in colour.





Add the chopped tomatoes, stir and cook until they turn soft.





Now add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and spice paste. Mix well and keep stirring over a slow flame until the masala starts releasing oil.





Add the chicken pieces and keep stirring at intervals.





Add salt when the chicken is half cooked.





Add water in case you find the curry is too thick and adjust the seasoning.





Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with steamed Rice or Roti.

5. Aloo Dal Pakodi

This is an all-time favourite tea snack and is loved by adults and kids, alike. Since hills are chilly and mostly rainy, you will love to indulge in these fritters every now and then.

Aloo Dal Pakodi Recipe:

For 4 to 5 people





Ingredients:





Boiled potatoes 150 gm





Chopped Ginger 10 gm





Garlic minced 5 gm





Chopped onion 50 gm





Moong dal soaked and ground 250 gm





Chopped coriander 1 bunch





Green chillies 2 nos





Bread crumbs 50 gm





Salt to taste





Garam masala 10 gm





Lemon 1 nos





Method:





Boil and mash potatoes.





Mix minced urad dal and add the rest of the ingredients.





Heat oil for frying preferable mustard oil to smoke point.





Make galettes of the mixture or flatten patties and fry when the temperature of the oil is at 240 degrees.





Enjoy pahadi chai and bhang chutney.











About Author: Chef Sahil Arora is the executive chef of Hyatt Regency Dehradun and has 22 years of experience in the F&B space. Previously chef Arora has worked with brands like Marriott, Hyatt and Shangri-La hotels in India.





