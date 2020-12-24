5 Drinks With Amla For Strong Immunity At All Times - Try Them Now!

Amla is an excellent food for building immunity.

Amla (or Indian Gooseberry) is prized for its medicinal properties and healing effects. It is considered as one of the best foods for boosting immunity as it is packed with vitamin C and polyphenol antioxidants. Besides strengthening our immune system, amla can also be credited for improving hair health, eyesight and digestion. Amla is also the ideal food for weight loss diet. Delhi-based weight management expert, Gargi Sharma also backs it and says, "amla can be used to prepare home remedies for issues like cold, cough, mouth ulcers, constipation and acidity."





Amla ka murabba, amla candy, amla chutney - parents try to sneak in all the nutritive qualities of amla in various recipes to feed them to their children; but does it always work? No. The bitter taste of amla works against its favour, and it is quite a difficult task to make your family eat it.





But who says you have to eat amla to avail its health benefits; why not drink it? You can juice amla to make some interesting yet healthy drinks, and your family won't even complain about any bitterness.





Here Are 5 Drinks With Amla For Strong Immunity:





1. Amla Freshener

Enjoy this refreshing mocktail at your house party. Amla, ginger, sugar and mint leaves are combined and seasoned with roasted cumin powder, black salt and a dash of lime. This drink is served decorated with fresh ginger juliennes. Click here for the full recipe.

2. Amla Tea

Tea lovers can give this warming and weight loss-friendly tea a try. All you need is amla powder, some amount of ginger and honey for sweetening the tea. This healthy, tasty tea can be ready in minutes. Here's how you can make amla tea.





3. Amla Juice

Amla juice is considered a powerful home remedy for cough and flu. Many people consume a small quantity of amla juice diluted with other foods, every day in the morning. Click here to know how you can have amla juice for good health.





4. Amla Lemon Ginger Juice

If plain amla juice doesn't go with your palate, add ginger and lemon to it. This juice is super refreshing and tastes good too. Here's an easy recipe of amla lemon ginger drink that you can easily make at home, any time.





5. Amla-Cinnamon Tea

This amla-based tea is recommended to diabetics too. The sharp, sweet taste of cinnamon mutes the bitterness of amla, and ginger adds its own unique flavour. Click here for the full recipe.





These amla-based drinks are easy to make and can help you brave seasonal infections with strong immunity.









