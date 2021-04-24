The Coronavirus pandemic has brought health and immunity to the forefront. Businesses and communities are coming up with a number of recipes and techniques which may help boost immunity. The Indian kitchen is a storehouse of many home remedies and simple foods which we can include in our diet for good health. Cinnamon and honey are two such powerful ingredients which offer plenty of health benefits for the human body. This cinnamon-honey tea is a great way to load up on good health and immunity and fight cold and flu, naturally.

Health Benefits Of Cinnamon-Honey Tea | Why Cinnamon-Honey Tea For Immunity?

Honey and cinnamon both come loaded with healing properties. Honey contains antioxidants and enzymes that help the body heal from within. It also acts as an antibacterial helping ward off infections and damaging cells from the body. Similarly, cinnamon has also been widely used to fight mild ailments and repair the body.

Together, honey and cinnamon make for a great combination to fight allergies and heal wounds in the body. To quote Nutritionist and Macrobiotic Health Coach Shilpa Arora, "Both honey and cinnamon are anti-inflammatory, also combat allergies and boost your immunity system. They are also a great combination for curing constipation." Thus, this cinnamon-honey tea is a wonderful way to protect the body from infections and maintain good health.

Immunity Diet: Try this simple concoction for better immunity.

How To Make Cinnamon-Honey Tea | Cinnamon-Honey Tea Recipe For Good Immunity

Cinnamon-Honey tea can be easily made with a few simple ingredients. It is best to consume it early morning on an empty stomach for best results.

Ingredients:

1/4 tsp Cinnamon Powder

1 tsp Honey

1 cup water

Method:

1. Bring water to boil. Add the cinnamon powder to it and mix well.

2. Let the water simmer for 2-3 minutes.

3. Pour it into a cup. Mix in the honey and drink instantly.

Try this decoction for good health and immunity, and see the difference for yourself. It is important to trust on official sources and expert-recommended information related to Covid-19. Always consult an expert in case of any confusion and avoid spreading misinformation.

