5 Easy Tips To Remove Bitterness From Bitter Gourd

Highlights Bitter gourd is one veggie that is quite talked about its taste

Bitter gourd is a powerhouse of various essential vitamins

Easy tips that can come quite handy to you in removing the bitternes

1. Scrape Off The Rugged Surface

In order to reduce the bitterness from bitter gourd, the very first step is to scrape off the rugged surface from the top. With the help of a peeler, make the surface smooth.





2. Deseed The Bitter Gourd

Once you're done scraping off the rugged surface, slice the bitter gourd and remove big seeds from it before using it for cooking. Doing so will keep the bitterness at bay to a considerable extent.





3. Use Salt

When it comes to removing bitterness from bitter gourd, salt can be of great help as it tends to draw out the bitter juices from it. All you have to do is to rub the sliced bits with lots of salt. Transfer the pieces in a bowl and allow it to stay for 20-30 minutes before cooking.





4. Squeeze The Juice

After applying salt on it, don't forget to squeeze out the juice from the bitter gourd. Wash it under running water and squeeze again for better results.





5. Use Diluted Yogurt

To remove bitterness from bitter gourd, another way is to dilute bitter gourd pieces in diluted yogurt for at least an hour or so before use.