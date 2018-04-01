5 Easy Tips To Remove Bitterness From Bitter Gourd

Deeksha Sarin | Updated: April 01, 2018 13:49 IST
1. Scrape Off The Rugged Surface
In order to reduce the bitterness from bitter gourd, the very first step is to scrape off the rugged surface from the top. With the help of a peeler, make the surface smooth.
Once you're done scraping off the rugged surface, slice the bitter gourd and remove big seeds from it before using it for cooking. Doing so will keep the bitterness at bay to a considerable extent.
2. Remove Big Seeds
3. Use Salt
When it comes to removing bitterness from bitter gourd, salt can be of great help as it tends to draw out the bitter juices from it. All you have to do is to rub the sliced bits with lots of salt. Transfer the pieces in a bowl and allow it to stay for 20-30 minutes before cooking.
4. Squeeze The Juice
After applying salt on it, don't forget to squeeze out the juice from the bitter gourd. Wash it under running water and squeeze again for better results.

5. Use Diluted Yogurt
To remove bitterness from bitter gourd, another way is to dilute bitter gourd pieces in diluted yogurt for at least an hour or so before use.

So, before you turn this veggie into a meal, don't forget to remove the bitterness from the same.