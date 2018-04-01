SEARCH

5 Easy Tips To Remove Bitterness From Bitter Gourd

   |  Updated: April 01, 2018 13:49 IST

Google Plus Reddit
5 Easy Tips To Remove Bitterness From Bitter Gourd
Highlights
  • Bitter gourd is one veggie that is quite talked about its taste
  • Bitter gourd is a powerhouse of various essential vitamins
  • Easy tips that can come quite handy to you in removing the bitternes
Bitter gourd, or karela, is one veggie that is quite talked about for its distinct taste and flavour. It has a bitter taste and most people don't relish the same. However, there is no denying the fact that bitter gourd is a powerhouse of various essential vitamins and minerals. It has a host of health benefiting properties that can possibly keep many diseases at bay. A lot of people like bitter gourd only in the form of bharwa karela (stuffed bitter gourd). If you happen to be one of those who's afraid of having this wonder veggie due to its bitter taste, then here's an easy solution for the same. Here's a list of five easy tips that can come quite handy to you in removing the bitterness from bitter gourd.

1. Scrape Off The Rugged Surface



In order to reduce the bitterness from bitter gourd, the very first step is to scrape off the rugged surface from the top. With the help of a peeler, make the surface smooth.

bitter
Scrape off the rugged surface from the top​

2. Deseed The Bitter Gourd

Once you're done scraping off the rugged surface, slice the bitter gourd and remove big seeds from it before using it for cooking. Doing so will keep the bitterness at bay to a considerable extent.

(Also Read: 7 Health Benefits of Bitter Gourd (Karela) Juice

bitter gourd

Remove big seeds

3. Use Salt



When it comes to removing bitterness from bitter gourd, salt can be of great help as it tends to draw out the bitter juices from it. All you have to do is to rub the sliced bits with lots of salt. Transfer the pieces in a bowl and allow it to stay for 20-30 minutes before cooking.

(Also Read: How Much Salt Do You Need In A Day?

iodised salt is good for health

When it comes to removing bitterness from bitter gourd, salt can be of great help​. 

4. Squeeze The Juice



After applying salt on it, don't forget to squeeze out the juice from the bitter gourd. Wash it under running water and squeeze again for better results.

bitter gourd juice 625

Squeeze out the juice from the bitter gourd

5. Use Diluted Yogurt



To remove bitterness from bitter gourd, another way is to dilute bitter gourd pieces in diluted yogurt for at least an hour or so before use.

yogurt

To remove bitterness from bitter gourd, another way is to dilute bitter gourd

So, before you turn this veggie into a meal, don't forget to remove the bitterness from the same.



For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  Bitter GourdBitter Gourd BenefitsBitterness
Watermelons For Weight Loss: 3 Reasons To Load Up On The Summer Fruit
Watermelons For Weight Loss: 3 Reasons To Load Up On The Summer Fruit
What Makes Idli The Healthiest Snack We Know!
What Makes Idli The Healthiest Snack We Know!

Related Videos

Related Recipes

Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Winter Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2018 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 