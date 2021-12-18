Water is an absolute necessity of life. And to store water for any time use, we all need water bottles at home. If you look around and explore, you will notice a wide range of water bottles available in the market and online. Some are made up of plastic, some are made up of steel, others are made up of glass water and more. While speaking about glass bottles, these bottles are a healthier alternative to store water as compared to other bottles because these bottles are environmentally-friendly. Besides that, a set of glass bottles is a perfect option to amp up the aesthetic of your kitchen or refrigerator. So, if you are planning to buy for your kitchen, here we bring 5 of the best glass bottle sets to choose from. So, what's stopping you? Let's get started with the list.

Here's A List Of 5 Glass Bottle Sets To Choose From:

1. Pure Source India Glass Bottle

Let's hit the list with this one. This combo set features 6 water bottles with the capacity of storing 1000 milliliters liquid in each. Besides storing water, you can also use these water bottles for storing juice, milk and more.





2. Home Centre PERONI-Clara

Elegant and stylish, this combo set of 4 bottles can be a great addition to the modern kitchen. Besides, you can also carry these bottles to your office or college.





3. Ash & Roh Clear Glass Water Bottles

Another stylish option for you. This set of glass bottle comes with ultra-wide opening mouth which makes it convenient for storing ultra-thick smoothies, frozen shakes & ice cubes.





4. Exelcius - Borosilicate Glass Water Bottle

Made of high-grade thick borosilicate glass, this set of glass bottles can withstand temperature from 0 to 100 Celsius degree, making it a perfect option to store hot and cold drinks like hot coffee, cold coffee, juices, smoothies and more.





5. Treo By Milton Ivory Premium Glass Printed Bottle

Here we bring you another durable yet stylish bottle set. This combo set of two bottles by the brand Milton is made of toughened glass material which is extremely safe, BPA free, and lead free.











