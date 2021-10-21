We all know that fruits are packed with various health benefits that help us to keep up our immunity and keep infections/flu at bay. Right from fueling our body with essential nutrients to boosting energy and immunity and even helping manage lifestyle diseases, fruits are an important part of a balanced diet. While the average health-conscious person includes a number of fruits into their diet, many haven't budged from their unhealthy habits. The summer season still saw a number of people grabbing those colorful and juicy fruits, but the arrival of winter often means that our trips to the fruit shop are cut by half since not many prefer fruits in the winter. However, the nippy weather makes us much more vulnerable to catching a cold or itchy throat, especially as we move towards chillier nights. It is common for us to fall prey to the seasonal flu that has been making the rounds amongst our family and friends at the moment.





Hence, it is essential to include seasonal fruits in our diet to ward off the winter cough and cold. Here are 5 Indian fruits and the reasons you should include them in your diet starting today.

Here Are 5 Indian Winter Fruits That May Help Boost Immunity:

1. Oranges:

Oranges are undoubtedly the first fruits that come into our minds when we talk of winters, right? These juicy and sweet oranges are also one of the most loved winter fruits amongst all, and the reason is that along with being refreshingly delicious they are loaded on all the essential nutrients that we need to survive the chill. Oranges are citrus fruits that are loaded with Vitamin C a major nutrient that gives us the overall immunity boost needed for our body. Since the body cannot produce vitamin c on its own and we are at a higher risk of falling ill in the winter season, we should double the dose of immunity-boosting fruits like Oranges in the coming season.

2. Custard apple:

A creamy and delicious winter fruit, custard apple is another high source of vitamin C you may add to your daily winter diet. The fruit is said to possess nutrients like vitamin-B6 along with minerals like calcium, magnesium, and antioxidant properties that boost the nutritive value of the exotic fruit. While the custard apple has countless health benefits, its leaves are equally nutritious. Both the fruits and leaves are prized for their health benefits, especially in Ayurveda.

3. Apples:

Haven't we all heard "An apple a day keeps the doctor away" a thousand times already? Well, this phrase couldn't be truer than in the winter seasons. An extensive list of benefits makes the apple a must-have in the winter season. Since we decrease the amount of water consumption in winters, we are more likely to suffer from constipation issues. But luckily apples are considered great for the same and are to be enjoyed every day to keep these issues at bay. Apples are naturally high in pectin and according to the book 'Healing Foods' "Pectin has an amphoteric action. Paradoxically, it can prove relief from both constipation and diarrhea depending on body's needs."

4. Pomegranate:

It is essential to get a hold of the fresh batch of pomegranates that will hit the winter markets. The nip in the air makes joint pains a common symptom amongst young and old and especially for people suffering from arthritis, pomegranate is a boon for the season. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK publication many preliminary studies have shown that pomegranate extract can block enzymes that are known to damage joints in people with osteoarthritis. The book also states that a 100-gm serving of pomegranate has more than 10 percent of your daily requirement of Vitamin C. Vitamin C and other immunity-boosting nutrients like vitamin E in pomegranate can prevent general illness and fight off infection in our body.

5. Figs:

Anjeer is a great source of potassium which is an important mineral required by the body to maintain blood pressure because it tends to negate the harmful effects of sodium. Since winters call for hot and steaming, oily and greasy foods that are high in sodium on a regular basis, a diet rich in potassium is essential. Doing so could also aid in blood circulation and digestive disorders. According to a study done by Shiga University of Medical Science in Japan 'Having a diet rich in potassium may help you protect against heart and kidney ailments too'

There you have it, these are some of the common Indian winter foods and reasons why you should include the seasonal varieties in your diet.





