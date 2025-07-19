Food experiments are a way of life across India, with street vendors often pushing the boundaries of creativity. A viral Instagram video has now caught everyone's eye with a truly unexpected twist. It shows a street vendor in Delhi's Vivek Vihar locality combining two of the country's most beloved favourites, mangoes and momo, into one quirky fusion dish. The unusual pairing has sparked a lot of disbelief online, while adding yet another chapter to India's wild street food innovations.





The video opens with the street vendor handing over a plate of momo soaked in a bright, red-coloured gravy to a customer. What follows is a step-by-step walkthrough of how this unusual dish is made.

The vendor begins by holding up a ripe mango and a bottle of Frooti, both main ingredients in this unconventional recipe. He then sautes chopped onions and green chillies in a generous dollop of butter, creating the base of what seems like a savoury preparation. But then comes the twist.





He adds peeled and chopped mangoes straight into the pan, followed by a generous serving of Frooti. The mixture is seasoned with salt and a few spices, and everything is stirred together to form a thick, red mango-based gravy.





Watch the video here:

This is certainly not your regular momo experience. Mango and momo rarely share the same plate, let alone the same pan. The comments section quickly turned into a roast session.





"RIP mango," one user wrote, mourning the fruit's fate.





Another user was in full drama mode, writing, "Somebody shoot this man."





Some questioned the very purpose of the experiment. "What was the need? What did you even get out of this?" one baffled user asked.





A particularly savage comment read, "Isn't the police catching this guy on charges of selling poison?"





And perhaps the most darkly hilarious line came from a Hindi comment, which, when translated to English, read, "Momo, we are ashamed. Your killer is still alive and walking free."





Whether you're intrigued or appalled, there's no denying that mango gravy momo are the latest reminder that India's street food scene is as inventive as it is unpredictable. Would you dare to take a bite?