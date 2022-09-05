Midnight cravings are something we all have had to deal with! We can all agree that whipping up a snack at midnight is way more difficult than doing it during the day. Sneaking into the kitchen at night, tipping our toes and being extremely quiet, we have to face the ordeal of making a quick snack. Any noise we make, whether it is the sound of the microwave or the clinking of the cutlery, would alert the house of our mischief! Therefore, we wish to prepare only quick and easy recipes at night that would require minimum effort.











In our quest for midnight snack recipes, we have found a quick toast that is ready in just 5 minutes! Yes, you read it right! This malai toast will make for a delicious snack that will satisfy your cravings for sweet and crispy. You can also prepare malai toast for a quick breakfast or pair it with your evening tea.





Malai Toast Recipe: How To Make Malai Toast For A Quick Snack

This quick and easy recipe just requires three ingredients - malai, sugar and bread! If you don't have malai at home, then you can make it at home as well. Toast slices of bread till evenly crisp and brown. Spread the malai on the toasted bread. Finally, sprinkle some sugar crystals. The malai toast is ready!











Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Malai Toast.





How To Make Malai | Fresh Milk Cream







To prepare malai, start by boiling full cream milk. Once it is rolling boil, reduce the flame and let it boil. Remove it from the flame and let it cool down. Refrigerate the boiled milk overnight. The next day, you will see a thick layer of malai set on the milk. Remove it gently and enjoy!











Sounds easy, right?! Make this malai toast whenever hunger strikes. Do tell us in the comments section below how you liked it.