Dealing with leftover food is quite the task, isn't it? We don't wish to repeat old food the next day, at the same time we don't wish to throw it out. One of the most common leftovers in almost every Indian household is the roti. The leftover roti gets dry and stiff, and it can be tricky to consume it the next day as it is. What to make with it then? Rather than forcing ourselves to eat old roti with dal sabzi, why not give it a delicious makeover? Today, we have found an easy way to turn our old rotis into pizza. Pizza lovers will be big fans of this quick snack known as rotizza (roti pizza).











This quick and easy roti pizza snack replaces the quintessential pizza base with rotis, giving us delicious thin-crust pizzas at home. All you need to do is spread pizza sauce on the roti, garnish cheese and add toppings of your choice. Rotizza can be ready in just 30 minutes and it will make for a scrumptious and cheesy snack. Here's how you can make rotizza at home.





Also Read: 5 Indian Bread Recipes That Don't Need A Tandoor Or An Oven

Rotizza Recipe: How To Make Roti Pizza | How To Make Pizza With Leftover Roti

In a bowl, mix together chopped vegetables like mushrooms, corn and onion. Season it with salt, pepper, oregano, and chilli flakes. Take a roti and spread pizza sauce on top. If you don't have pizza sauce available at home, then you can find the recipe here.











Click here for the full recipe for pizza sauce.











On top of the pizza sauce, add a generous serving of cheese. You can add processed cheese or mozzarella cheese, whatever is easily available to you. Next, add the seasoned vegetables to the cheese. You can bake this roti pizza in the oven or cook it on a tawa as well. Once the cheese has melted, the rotizza is ready!











Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Rotizza/Roti Pizza.











Sounds easy, right? Prepare this roti pizza at home and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked this recipe.