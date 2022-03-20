The kitchen is incomplete without a good collection of mixing bowls. Much agreeable, isn't it?! We need these to perform essential cooking methods like kneading the dough, mixing batters or making salads. Mixing bowl is one utensil that helps bring the kitchen together. That's not all. These versatile utensils can even be used to serve and store your food, making them useful in every way possible! If you have been on the hunt for good quality mixing bowls, then fret not, we have got your back! We have shortlisted some mixing bowls that would fit perfectly in your kitchen.

Here Are 5 Mixing Bowls To Choose From:

1.Treo Glass Mixing Bowl

Treo's mixing bowl is an ideal addition to the kitchen as not only can it be used for mixing but also can be used to serve and store food. the wide rim of the storage glass bowl provides easy handling while pouring, mixing or cleaning.





2.Jaypee Plus Mixing Bowl

Jaypee Plus's offers a set of 4 mixing bowls of different sizes. The bowls are made from 100 % food-grade, BPA free, virgin plastic. These bowls can be used for mixing batters, kneading doughs, serving salads and they can also be used to store leftovers.





3.Unifox Stainless Steel Mixing & Serving Bowls

Unifox's stainless steel mixing bowls feature an attractive mirror finish on the outside and a matte finish on the inside. The set of 3 bowls is lightweight, making them perfect for everyday kitchen tasks.





4.Femora Mixing Bowl

Femora's bowl is made from borosilicate glass making it microwave-safe, oven safe and freezer safe. The mixing bowl is high thermal shock resistance, it can withstand +300 degrees Celsius to -5 degrees Celsius without a crack.





5.Cello Glass Mixing Bowl Without Lid

Cello's set of 3 glass bowls are non-porous and ensure you have safe and healthy food. The bowls are easy to clean and dishwasher safe feature, You can also store your food in the fridge in the bowls, It is made of clear toughened glass that is smooth, corrosion-resistant and durable.

















