The word 'chole bhature' can instantly bring a smile to our faces, right? The combination of spicy and flavourful chole paired with soft and fluffy bhaturas define indulgence in the true sense. While chole bhature can be savoured any time of the week, they are especially enjoyed over the weekend. And when paired with a tall glass of lassi, nothing can get better. Speaking of our love for chole bhature, how can we possibly forget to mention the hub of Punjabi food - Chandigarh. Being the capital city of Punjab, it has multiple outlets where you can relish this delightful combination. To help you narrow down your search, we've compiled a list of five of the best chole bhature places in Chandigarh. Take a look.

Here Are 5 Best Chole Bhature Places In Chandigarh:

1. Gopal's (Our Recommendation)

If you're looking for a delicious plate of chole bhature, then there's no better place than Gopal's. It has multiple outlets across the city and draws large crowds every day. Their chole is cooked to perfection, and the bhaturas have a soft and fluffy texture. Pair your meal with a tall glass of lassi, and you're in for a treat! We also recommend trying their extensive range of mithai.

Where: Multiple Outlets

Cost For Two: INR 500 (Approx)

2. Sindhi Sweets

Another preferred place for chole bhature among locals is Sindhi Sweets. While this eatery is famous for its mithai, we simply can't ignore their scrumptious chole bhature! Served with tangy pickle and onions, it's an absolute treat for the taste buds. So, if you happen to be in Chandigarh, don't forget to stop by this place!

Where: Multiple Outlets

Cost For Two: INR 500 (Approx)

3. Pal Dhaba

Established in 1960, Pal Dhaba is one of the oldest eating joints in Chandigarh. They have an extensive menu featuring authentic Punjabi delicacies, and not to forget their chole bhature! You will always find this dhaba swarmed with people, especially in the evenings. Besides chole bhature, you must try their butter chicken and chicken malai tikka.

Where: Booth No 165-166, Sector 28-D, Chandigarh

Cost For Two: INR 600 (Approx)

4. Sai Sweets

Located in the bustling market of Sector 21, Sai Sweets is known for its authentic Punjabi-style chole bhature. The chole bhature here is served along with aloo sabzi, green chutney, and a tangy pickle. As their chole bhature is extremely filling, make sure to go empty stomach. And to end your meal, don't forget to try their special rasmalai!

Where: SCO 1102, Sector 21-B, Chandigarh

Cost For Two: INR 400 (Approx)

5. Katani Dhaba

Katani Dhaba is a must-try if you're looking for a hearty meal of chole bhature in the city. This place opens as early as 8 am and serves a wide variety of vegetarian delicacies. Made with a host of flavourful masalas and served with piping hot bhaturas, this place is a haven for all the chole bhature lovers out there.

Where: SCO 265, Sector 35-D, Chandigarh

Cost For Two: INR 400 (Approx)

Try out these chole bhature places in Chandigarh and let us know which one turned out to be your favourite in the comments below!