Can we just agree seasonings play a major role in sprucing up our dishes?! They can instantly lift up a mundane dish. Not that our regular spices like salt, chilli, pepper, coriander powder etc. don't enhance the taste of our food, but some seasoning powders like oregano, chilli flakes, peri peri masala and more just take it to the next level. If you are a seasoning lover just like us, then we have a surprise for you. Here we bring you 5 peri peri seasoning options that can treat your palette with its fiery and zingy flavours. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started.

Here's A List Of 5 Peri Peri Seasonings For You:

1. Keya Piri Piri Spice Mix

Made from the exotic and imported red chillies, this piri piri mix can transform any mundane dish into a delicious affair. From fries to vada pav and noodles, you can use this mix for anything and everything.





2. Urban Platter Portuguese Peri Peri Seasoning Mix

Made from crushed hot chili peppers, lemon juice and garlic, and loads of other ingredients, this fiery peri peri mix can be used to season roast or grill any kind of veggies or recipes of your choice.





3. Desire Peri Peri Masala

If you are a fan of super spicy food, this masala mix will perfectly fit the bill. From fries, popcorn, pakora to nuggets and more, this peri peri mix can be used in anything. It will give all your dishes a fiery kick.





4. Wingreens Farms Peri Peri Seasoning

This 100% vegetarian peri peri mix by the brand Wingreens farms is deemed to instantly enhance the taste of any dish. Besides sprinkling, you can also use it as a marinade for paneer, veggies or chicken.





5. ORIKA Peri Peri Seasoning

Here we bring you another super delectable pack of peri peri seasoning. This seasoning is an exotic blend of peri peri chilli, garlic and herbs which can make any dish vibrant, hot and citrusy.











