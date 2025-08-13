If you can't resist a plate of crispy French fries, you're not alone. But eating them too often might come at a cost to your health. A new study has found that having three or more servings of French fries a week could significantly increase your risk of developing type 2 diabetes. An international research team, including an expert from the University of Cambridge, studied decades of dietary data from over 205,000 medical professionals in the US. Published in The British Medical Journal, the study found a 20 per cent higher risk of type 2 diabetes among people who frequently ate French fries. Interestingly, this increased risk was not observed for baked, boiled, or mashed potatoes.

More About The Study On French Fries And Diabetes Risk

Over almost 40 years, participants regularly reported their eating habits, and 22,000 cases of type 2 diabetes were documented. The researchers concluded that fried potato products, especially French fries, were the main contributors to the increased risk.





"The association between higher potato intake and increased [type 2 diabetes] risk is primarily driven by intake of French fries," the study authors wrote in The British Medical Journal. "Higher intake of French fries, but not combined baked, boiled, or mashed potatoes, was associated with a higher risk of [type 2 diabetes]."

How You Cook The Potatoes Matters

While potatoes are rich in fibre, potassium, and vitamin C, the way they're prepared can drastically change their health impact. Once deep-fried, the potatoes absorb large amounts of oil, increasing their calorie and fat content significantly. Frying not only adds excess calories and unhealthy fats but also produces compounds that may harm metabolic health over time. Additionally, commercial fries often contain excess salt, which can contribute to high blood pressure when consumed regularly.

Understanding The Link Between Diet And Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Type 2 diabetes is influenced by a mix of genetic, lifestyle, and dietary factors. While one food alone is unlikely to cause the condition, consistent dietary patterns, such as frequent consumption of fried, high-carb foods, can contribute to a higher risk. Experts recommend prioritising whole grains, legumes, fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins while limiting fried or heavily processed foods.

Food Swaps That Are Better And Worse Than French Fries

The research team also explored food swaps that could reduce diabetes risk. Replacing three servings of potatoes per week with whole grains was linked to an 8 per cent lower risk. However, swapping potatoes for white rice was associated with an increased risk, showing that not all substitutions are equally beneficial.





5 Healthy And Tasty Potato Recipes Better Than Fries

If you love potatoes but want to make healthier choices, here are some options that are flavourful and satisfying without the deep fryer:





1. Jeera Masala Baby Potatoes (Air-Fried or Oven-Roasted)

Toss boiled baby potatoes with cumin, turmeric, chilli powder, and a drizzle of olive oil, then roast until golden.





2. Sweet Potato Chaat

Swap regular potatoes with roasted sweet potato cubes, top with yoghurt, mint chutney, pomegranate seeds, and a sprinkle of chaat masala.





3. Herbed Mashed Potatoes with Olive Oil

Instead of butter and cream, mash boiled potatoes with extra virgin olive oil, fresh parsley, garlic, and a pinch of black pepper.





4. Crispy Potato Wedges with Hung Curd Dip

Bake or air-fry potato wedges coated with olive oil, paprika, garlic powder, and herbs until golden and crisp. Serve hot with a herbed hung curd dip.





5. Stuffed Baked Potatoes (Desi Style)

Bake whole potatoes, scoop out the centre, mix it with sautéed vegetables, corn, and spices, then refill and bake again for a crispy top.





By switching to baking, roasting, or steaming potatoes at home instead of deep frying, and adding herbs, spices, and healthy vegetables, you can enjoy this humble carb without compromising your health.





