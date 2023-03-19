The NCR has come up in a big way and now you don't have to go all the way to Delhi for anything, not at least for eating out. Take Indirapuram, for instance. The area is buzzing with a host of restaurants, cafes and bars, and will cater to all kinds of cravings. With good food, a good ambience and good music, you will find whatever you are looking for here. We came across some really good restaurants located in Indirapuram and listed them down here. Visit these places if you haven't already.

Also Read: These 9 Oldest Running Restaurants In Delhi Will Show You Another Side Of The Capital

Here're 5 Restaurants In Indirapuram You Must Visit:

1. The Beer House Cafe

Unwind your hectic day with beer and some interesting cocktails at The Beer House Cafe. It's not just the beverages that will entice you, the food here is pretty good too. Try their Chicken Shawarma, Fish Fingers and Corn Salt and Pepper next time you visit. The menu offers a wide range of Italian, European and Mexican foods.





Where: First Floor, Indirapuram Habitat Centre

When: 11 am - 11:30 pm

Cost: INR 2000 for two (approx.)

2. Paprika Park

Looking for a quiet dinner with family? There's another place In the Indirapuram Habitat Centre, you should try. Paprika Park is a multi-cuisine restaurant offering North Indian, Chinese and Mughlai cuisines. Don't worry there's a bar too in case you want to drink, and there is a special menu for bar food too. Their corn tikki, dahi ke kebab, Chinese platter and rose ice cream from the dessert section are quite popular.





Where: First Floor, Indirapuram Habitat Centre

Cost: INR 1,700 for two people (approx.) without alcohol





Also Read: 12 New Restaurants In Delhi-NCR On Every Foodie's Bucket List

3. Mystery Of Food

Mystery Of Food is the place to relax with great food and even better cocktails. Pick from north Indian or Chinese or Thai cuisine and enjoy a wonderful dining experience. While you are there, do try their Mutton Gilafi Seekh Kebabs, Paneer Tikka Pudina and Haryali Kebab.





Where: Eros Market Place, Shakti Khand 2, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad

When: 12:30 pm - 11.30 pm

Cost: 2,500 for two people (approx.)

4. Pind Balluchi

If your stomach is hankering for a desi Indian meal, just head to Pind Balluchi and gorge on heart-warming dishes like Dal Baluchi, Paneer Lababadar and Masala Chaap. And don't forget to pair your meal with the super tasty mango lassi.





Where: Shop 379, 1st Floor, J Block, Indirapuram Habitat Center

When: When: 11 am - 11 pm

Cost: INR 1,400 for two people (approx.)





Also Read: Love Parathas? You Cannot Miss Out On These 11 Famous Paratha Joints In Delhi

5. Reader's Cafe

Love to read? This café is perfect for you. Enjoy mouth-watering delights while turning the pages of an interesting book at the Reader's Café. With their wooden shelves lined up with all kinds of books, and wooden seating to enjoy these books, the place will offer you a good break. Choose from the range of Italian and Continental dishes on the menu.





Where: Indirapuram Habitat Centre

When: 11 am - 11:00 pm

Cost: INR 1,200 for two (approx.)





Choose one of these spots the next time you wish to eat out in Indirapuram!

