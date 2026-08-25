Ants entering the house is a common problem, especially during certain times of the year. They are usually attracted to food and drinks, particularly sweet treats and uncovered food items left in the kitchen. However, food is not the only thing that draws them indoors. Ants are also attracted to moisture and can often be found near kitchen sinks, bathrooms, cupboards, and even clothes stored in wardrobes. In some cases, they may bite when disturbed, causing irritation and red spots on the skin due to the formic acid they release.





If ants have suddenly taken over your home, several simple home remedies can help keep them away. But before trying these solutions, it is important to understand why ants enter the house in the first place.





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Why Do Ants Enter Your Home?

1. Lack of Cleanliness





Ants are more likely to appear in homes where food crumbs, spills, and other food residues are not cleaned up regularly.





2. In Search of Food





Uncovered food items and sugary treats can easily attract ants into the kitchen.





3. Looking for Water





Ants are often drawn to damp areas and may gather near kitchen sinks, bathrooms, and leaking taps in search of water.





4. Seeking Shelter





Extreme heat, heavy rain, or cold weather can drive ants indoors as they look for a safe place to nest and survive.





Ants rely on pheromone trails to navigate and locate food sources. Strong-smelling ingredients can disrupt these trails, making it difficult for ants to find their way. Fortunately, several common kitchen ingredients can help keep them at bay.

5 Kitchen Ingredients That Can Help Repel Ants

1. Vinegar Spray

Vinegar is a versatile kitchen ingredient that can be used for both cleaning and pest control. Mix equal parts white vinegar and water in a spray bottle and spray the solution on kitchen countertops, windows, door frames, and entry points. You can also add a little vinegar to the water while mopping the floor to help deter ants.

2. Bay Leaf

Bay leaves have a strong aroma that ants dislike. Lightly crush a few bay leaves and place them near entry points or around areas where ants are commonly seen. You can also keep them near sugar containers or sweet snacks to help keep ants away.





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3. Turmeric

Turmeric's strong scent can act as a natural ant repellent. Sprinkle a thin line of turmeric powder near doorways, windows, or other spots where ants enter the house. The smell may discourage them from crossing into these areas.

4. Red Chilli and Salt Spray

A red chilli and salt spray can be another effective home remedy. Boil one to two glasses of water with one spoonful of salt and one to two spoonfuls of red chilli powder. Allow the mixture to reduce slightly, then let it cool completely. Strain it and pour it into a spray bottle. Spray the solution in corners, near windows, and along wall edges where ants are frequently spotted.

5. Lemon Juice

Lemon juice can interfere with ants' scent trails, making it harder for them to navigate. Spray fresh lemon juice around entry points, windows, and kitchen surfaces. You can also place used lemon peels near doorways and window sills to discourage ants from entering.





If ants have started appearing around your home or kitchen, these simple kitchen remedies may help keep them away naturally. Along with using these ingredients, maintaining a clean and dry home can go a long way in preventing future ant infestations.