As the days get shorter and the temperatures begin to dip, nothing feels better than cosying up with something warm and comforting. This is where chicken broth comes into the picture. Known for its rich flavour and numerous health benefits, chicken broth is packed with minerals, collagen, and protein that support immunity. Plus, it helps to keep your body warm from within. This is particularly a hit among non-vegetarians and those who want to keep their weight in check. The best part is that it is extremely versatile so you can use it in numerous dishes to enhance their flavour profile. But what goes in it and makes it a winter staple? If you have this, and other questions in mind then read on to know more about chicken broth and how you can use it in your daily dishes!





How To Make Chicken Broth At Home?

As mentioned above, chicken broth is a nutritious liquid that is packed with nutrients and can be used as a base in several dishes. Making chicken broth at home is extremely simple. You just need some kitchen staples to prepare this nutritious broth.

Start by adding chicken pieces, roughly chopped onions, carrots, garlic, bay leaf and ginger into a pot. Add plenty of water and let it simmer for 2-3 hours.

After the chicken flesh has boiled and the water becomes a bit cloudy, remove any foam that you see on top of it. Cool it a bit before removing the meat and vegetables from the water. Refrigerate it and enjoy!

5 Interesting Ways To Use Chicken Broth At Home

1. Make Warm Chicken Soup

Nothing screams comfort in winter other than a warm bowl of chicken soup. Heat a pan with some oil and saute ginger and garlic in it. Once they are brown, add your homemade chicken broth along with a dash of black pepper. If you want more flavours, add some veggies, noodles, or leftover rice in it to make a wholesome bowl of goodness. This is perfect to build your immunity and bring warmth to your body in chilly evenings. Want a desi twist? Add a dash of garam masala and chopped green chillies to spice it up!

2. Cook Rice or Quinoa

Instead of using regular water, cook your rice and quinoa with chicken broth for an instant flavour upgrade. The broth's richness will enhance the taste of every grain, making it a delightful dish to pair with curries. It is a simple way to turn a basic staple into something more indulgent and satisfying. Make sure not to add salt as chicken broth will have its own saltiness.

3. Make Flavourful Gravies

Believe it or not, chicken broth can be a game-changer in your staple gravies. Just like rice and quinoa, replace water with broth in your butter chicken and korma curries. It will deepen the flavour and add a velvety texture to your dishes. And guess what? This addition will make your gravies taste like they have been slow-cooked for hours. Plus, chicken broth is packed with nutrients, making your dish both delicious and nutritious!

4. Boost Dal's Flavour

Not just in soups and gravies, but try adding chicken broth to dal and you will be amazed by its depth. Whether it is toor dal, moong dal, or even chana dal, chicken broth will transform it into a richer, more flavourful dish. Replacing chicken broth with a bit of water in your dal will make your staple even more nutritious and immune-boosting. Add in your favourite tadka with cumin, curry leaves, and a dash of hing, and you have made yourself a comforting bowl of goodness.





5. Add To Khichdi For Extra Comfort

Khichdi is an ever-green comfort food but did you know you can make it even more flavourful by adding chicken broth? Trust us, as bizarre as it sounds, you will love the aftertaste of the dish. The chicken broth will add a subtle richness to your khichdi and will make your everyday comfort foods an absolute treat. Plus, it is easy on the stomach, so perfect for days when you have digestive issues.