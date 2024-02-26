





The nutritional needs of women differ drastically from men, especially during their reproductive years. During 25-45 years of age, women often juggle multiple responsibilities, including career, family, and personal pursuits, which can lead to neglecting their own nutritional needs. However, many Indian women in this age group remain unaware of the crucial role that specific nutrients play in maintaining their health. While speaking to NDTV Food, Dr Sushma Singh, a PG resident from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at VMMC and Safadarjung Hospital, said, "Reproductive age group females are vulnerable to undernutrition, especially in lower socio-economic status." In fact, during the Poshan Summit 2023 held by outlet Onlymyhealth, it was revealed that malnutrition is rising among women in India. To prevent this, eating a well-balanced, nourishing diet is important due to key events like menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause that happen during this period. Asserting the importance of certain nutrients, Dr Singh listed 5 essential nutrients every woman from 25-45 age must have. Read on to know more.

Having a diet rich in iron is important for women in the 25 to 45 age bracket.

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Essential Nutrients Every Woman From 25-45 Must Have

1. Iron

One of the most essential nutrients, Iron is like a spark plug for your body's engine. Iron is essential for our blood since it helps in the formation of haemoglobin, a protein that transports oxygen throughout our body. Women in the age bracket of 25-45 are in their reproductive years and are susceptible to iron deficiency due to menstruation and blood loss. This could lead you to develop anaemia, a condition where you don't have enough healthy blood cells to carry oxygen to tissues. "In India, most of the women in this age group become anaemic because of iron deficiency So, it's important to keep your iron levels up," said Dr Singh.





Some of the sources of iron are:

Spinach

Meat and poultry

Lentils

Nuts and seeds

2. Calcium

The body's architectural marvel, strong bones are important for maintaining a healthy lifestyle in women in the age bracket of 25-45. Calcium plays an important role in maintaining the bone health of your body. Dr Singh asserted that calcium is especially important in women as they age, as they face an increased risk of osteoporosis. Inadequate calcium intake can lead to bone loss or fractures later in life.





Some sources of calcium are:

Milk and dairy products

Leafy greens

Plant-based milk like Soy Milk

Nuts and seeds

3. Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Important not just for heart health, but Omega-3 Fatty Acids are food for thought (like literally!). Omega-3 fatty acids enhance cognitive function and reduce inflammation in the body. "These fatty acids make our body function better," said Dr Singh. Moreover, they may help in regulating menstrual cycles in women of the age group of 25-45, and in the development of a baby's brain during pregnancy.





Some of the sources are:

Flax seeds

Chia seeds

Fatty fish

Walnuts

Omega 3 Fatty Acids may reduce inflammation in the body.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Folate

Dr Singh said that folic acid or folate is important for women in the age bracket of 25-45 since it supports fetal development during pregnancy and prevents neural tube defects. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if a woman has enough folic acid in her body during her pregnancy, then her baby is less likely to have brain and spine problems.





Some of the sources are:

Chickpeas and kidney beans

Broccoli

Peas

Leafy greens

5. Vitamin D

The sunshine vitamin, Vitamin D is essential for women in the age bracket of 25 - 45 for their bone health, mood regulation, and immune function. "Vitamin D is inside our body but in a latent stage," said Dr Singh. Many women in this age bracket are deficient in Vitamin D due to limited exposure to sunlight and inadequate dietary intake. During pregnancy, healthy Vitamin D levels may impact a baby's healthy early development including their coordination and social skills. While referring to modern-day lifestyle, Dr Singh suggests sitting and spending time in the sunlight to activate Vitamin D in your body for your overall well-being.





