As we celebrate the holy festival of Navratri from October 3 to October 11, 2024, devotees honour the nine forms of Goddess Durga and often observe a satvik diet. This typically includes potatoes, fruits, milk, and milk products, with sabudana being a popular choice during the festivities. However, if you've soaked too much sabudana, you might be wondering how to use the leftovers.





Here are 5 delicious ways to reuse sabudana during this festive season:

1. Sabudana Idli

Turn your leftover soaked sabudana into soft, fluffy idlis! Simply grind the sabudana into a paste, then mix in salt, yoghurt, and a pinch of baking soda. Steam the mixture until cooked through. Serve with your favourite chutney for a delightful meal.

2. Sabudana Tikki

These crispy Sabudana Tikkis are both tasty and easy to make. Combine boiled potatoes, crushed peanuts, black pepper, and rock salt with the leftover sabudana. Shape the mixture into round patties and fry them in ghee until golden brown.

3. Sabudana Papad

Making sabudana papad is a simple process. Cook the soaked sabudana in water along with cumin seeds and rock salt until soft. Add a few drops of lemon juice, then spread the mixture onto parchment paper using a spoon. Allow it to dry, and you'll have a crunchy snack ready to enjoy!

4. Sabudana Kheer

Satisfy your sweet tooth with classic Sabudana Kheer. Cook the leftover sabudana in full cream milk until soft. Sweeten with sugar, add cardamom powder, and toss in some dried fruits for extra flavour. This creamy dessert is perfect for celebrating the festival.

5. Sabudana Bonda

For a quick snack, prepare Sabudana Bonda. Mix buttermilk, coconut powder, samak rice flour, red chilli, and curry leaves with your leftover sabudana. Deep fry until crispy and golden. Pair with chutney for a delicious treat.





Try these creative recipes to make the most of your leftover sabudana this Navratri! Wishing you a joyful and prosperous Navratri 2024!









