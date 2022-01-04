As they say, healthy eating leads to healthy living. It is vital for good health and can decrease the risk of many chronic health conditions. However, due to the fast pace of life, we often tend to miss out on several essential nutrients on a regular basis. That is where the inclusion of super seeds in our diet becomes important. A super seed mixture contains chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, quinoa, hemp seeds, sesame seeds and more. These seeds have higher levels of vitamins and minerals as compared to other foods. So, if you are planning to buy a pack of super seeds mix, here we bring you 5 options to choose from.

Here's A List Of 5 Super Seeds Mix To Try From:

1. True Elements 7 in 1 Seeds and Nut Mix

This seeds mix by the brand True elements is packed with 7 super seeds that also includes nuts such as soy nuts, all of these seeds and nuts are highly rich in plant-based protein.





2. Nutty Gritties Super Seeds Mix

Here we bring you another such delectable and nutritious pack. This pack of super seeds contains 6 power-packed seeds that will make you feel fuller and satiated for long. Grab a pack at 4 pm along with your evening cuppa or you can also eat it to satiate your untimely hunger.





3. Super Seeds Mix Roasted

Here we bring you one super seed jar rich in Omega 3. This plastic jar has 6 power packed seeds. All these seeds are perfectly roasted to give you the perfect taste of crunch.





4. LILA DRY FRUITS 5 in 1 Super Seeds Mix

This super seeds mix pack can be a great addition to a healthy diet because each serving provides Vitamin E, b-complex vitamins, copper, potassium, calcium and iron. You can use this pack to sprinkle on cereals, yogurt salad and more.





5. SuperHealthy Dry Fruit Nuts, Seeds & Berries Organic Mix

Here we bring you an assorted combo of dry fruits, nuts, seeds and berries for healthy and delectable snacking. This pack is enriched with the goodness of internationally sourced nuts, seeds and berries.











Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.