Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a condition that causes irregular menstrual cycles due to a lack of monthly ovulation and increased levels of androgens (male





hormones). The majority of PCOS women, but not all, are overweight or obese, and they are at higher-than-average risk of acquiring diabetes. PCOS-related hormonal abnormalities, insulin resistance, and inflammation make it difficult for women to lose weight.





However, even a minor 5 per cent weight loss can increase insulin resistance, hormone levels, menstrual cycles, fertility, and general wellbeing in PCOS women. This syndrome must be managed with care as they are approximately three times as likely to be diagnosed with anxiety and depression than people without PCOS.





A healthy diet goes a long way in influencing our body and those diagnosed with PCOS can take advantage of a healthy diet.

1. Increase intake of fibrous foods

Foods high in fibre help to control blood sugar levels, reduce inflammation, and promote intestinal health. Fibre-rich foods include whole grains, legumes and lentils, seeds, fruits and vegetables. Because fibre helps in feeling full faster, a high-fibre diet may help women with PCOS lose weight management. A high-fibre diet is also known to help lower insulin resistance, body weight, and extra body fat in people with PCOS.

2. Consume Lean protein

Protein aids in blood sugar stabilisation and enhances feelings of fullness after a meal. It also helps with weight reduction by lowering cravings, increasing calorie burn, and controlling hunger hormones. Increased protein consumption aid in weight loss, particularly in PCOS women. It is advised that nutritious, high-protein foods such as eggs, almonds, and seafood be included in the diet.

3. Foods rich in antioxidants

Antioxidant-rich foods aid to reduce inflammation and managing insulin levels. Fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts, and whole grains are high in antioxidants.

4. Avoid Refined Carbs and saturated fats

Refined carbs like sugar, processed foods, food packages, quick foods, refined wheat fruit juices of all kinds, soda, aerated drinks, and ice cream should be avoided. The most essential thing is to have the proper protein: carbohydrate ratio. carbohydrates: fats. A reduced carbohydrate diet helps in PCOS management due to the effect of carbohydrates on insulin levels. Women with PCOS may benefit from a low-glycemic diet. A low-GI, low-carb diet may lower insulin levels in PCOS women and help in weight reduction. Similar to carbs, even saturated fats in meat and mutton, bakery items, too much oil or ghee, fast food items should be avoided.

5. Reduced Dairy consumption

Limiting dairy consumption helps some women with PCOS lose weight and alleviate some of their hormonal PCOS symptoms. Also, for many women, reducing dairy consumption improves gut health and facilitates nutritional absorption.





Cardiovascular and weight-training workouts may contribute to reducing body fat and improving insulin sensitivity in women with PCOS. Let us look at how exercising helps women diagnosed with PCOS.

Enhances insulin sensitivity

Regular exercise, particularly cardio, has been demonstrated to increase insulin sensitivity, lessening the risk of diabetes and other PCOS complications.

Reduces cholesterol

Women with PCOS are more likely to have high levels of cholesterol and triglycerides.





Regular exercise, along with a healthy diet, aids in the regulation of hormones and periods.

Increase the amount of endorphins

Exercise raises your endorphin levels, which are also known as happy hormones. This assists PCOS sufferers in better managing their anxiety and stress.





Apart from changes in the diet, incorporating regular exercise is a well-known weight reduction method. PCOS can cause a woman's menstrual cycle to be disrupted and lead to increased weight gain. Losing weight can help with PCOS symptoms if lifestyle changes are implemented. When diagnosed with PCOS, nutrition and exercise are two efficient approaches to decrease weight.

















Author Bio: Palak Chaturvedi, Nutritionist & Lifestyle Consultant





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.