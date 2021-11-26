Kitchen appliances are designed to make our life easier! From the biggest machine like the fridge to a tiny appliance like the vegetable chopper; each plays an important role in helping us start the day. Take the classic toaster, as simple as it, it is probably the most used appliance in the house. A slice of toast makes for the perfect quick-fix breakfast for lazy Monday mornings. So, if you are looking for good-quality toasters to add to your kitchen or replace the old one, then we have got your back! We have curated a list of toasters that are perfect for daily use.





Here Are 5 Toaster Options For You:

1. Bajaj Toaster







Bajaj's toaster has 2 toaster slots, letting you toast 2 slices of bread at a time. It comes with a locking clip and a cool touch body for protecting your hands from the high temperatures of the toaster. The toaster uses 750-watt power.











2. Cello Toaster







Cello's toaster comes with a 7 colour brown control knob that lets you control the brownness of the toasted bread. With 2 toaster slots, this toaster also comes with an anti-skid base that makes sure the appliance doesn't slip off.











3. Pigeon by Stovekraft Toaster







Pigeon by Stovekraft's toaster comes with an automatic pop-up function that serves you the toast at the moment it is ready. It also features a shockproof body and is ergonomically designed for safe and easy use.

















4. Philips Toaster











Philip's toaster has 8 browning settings that can help you get the perfect crunchy toast. The 2 large toaster slots can hold different sizes of bread. It also comes with a bun rack that keeps your food warm.











5. Morphy Richards Toaster







Morphy Richard's toaster comes with an anti-slip feature that stops the toaster from slipping off the kitchen countertop. It comes with 2 toaster slots and also comes with a hi-lift feature for removing small slices of bread.























