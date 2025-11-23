I still remember my first Korean meal experience in Chennai about two decades ago. It was a journey into an unknown culinary realm. Almost every flavour was alien, and most dishes were unpronounceable. Many Indian diners still go through this at the city's true-blue Korean restaurants. According to most estimates, Chennai is home to the largest Korean expat community in India. It's no surprise that the city is also one of the best cities, if not the best, for Korean cuisine in the country. The Korean dining wave started a long time before other International cuisine trends arrived in the city, way before Instagram was even a thing.





The first wave of restaurants was set up almost exclusively for Korean expats and dates back to the time Hyundai and its entire ecosystem of automobile ancillary companies made the city home in the late 1990s. Hyundai was instrumental in making Chennai one of the world's most significant automobile production hubs. The city's Korean dining scene also began to evolve along with the growing number of Korean expats. Like most other Indian cities with significant Korean expat communities, like Delhi-NCR, Korean cuisine and golf helped ease the passage to India for most Korean expats.





The city's Korean food scene can broadly be classified into three distinct categories. There are those which are targeted primarily at Korean expats. Think of them as canteens or dining rooms for Korean expats who are either long-stay guests at hotels or residents of the city who need their Korean fix. Many of these restaurants are located in the city's industrial corridors. Indian diners are a minority at these restaurants. Then there are a couple of restaurants like Aeseo that manage the balance between providing a refined dining experience and also sticking to authentic Korean cuisine. You will find a mix of Korean and evolved Indian diners at these restaurants. You also have Pan Asian restaurants that primarily cater to local diners that offer a version of Korean cuisine that is sometimes tweaked for the Indian palate.

These Are The 6 Best Spots For Authentic Korean Cuisine In Chennai:

1. Aeseo







If we had to pick one Korean restaurant in Chennai, it would be Aeseo. This restaurant has won national recognition and raised the bar for the city's Korean restaurant landscape; the interiors are plush, and the service is usually switched on. The restaurant is best known for its Korean grills. Their Samgyeopsal (grilled pork belly) is one of the best sellers, and so is the grilled chicken.





Where: Kesavaperumal Puram, Chamiers Road

2. Another Kitchen







One of the many restaurants where you will find the perfect mix of Korean diners and local foodies. Another Kitchen, located in the Adyar area, is popular for its interactive dining experience and warm service. You can grill your own meats at your table or try house specials like the pork bibimbap or Kimchi fried rice. The restaurant also offers a smattering of Japanese dishes.





Where: Second Main Road, Kasturba Nagar, Adyar

3. Samchon Bunsik







Located in a residential pocket of the Thiruvanmiyur neighbourhood, it is one of the city's newest Korean dining hotspots. Run by a Korean couple who have made Chennai home, this restaurant scores with its elegant interiors. It's a popular option for vegetarians and also K-drama fans who want to check out stuff from their favourite shows. The menu has a great mix of Korean staples and street food options like the Corn Dogs and Fried Chicken.





Where: Kamaraj Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur

4. GreenBi

Located within the Esthell Hotel in Besant Nagar, GreenBi is a popular option among Korean expats. Quite a few regulars swear by the Jjolmeyon, which translates to chewy noodles. Popular dishes include the Hot Pot Bulgogi, bibimbap and their fried chicken.





Where: Esthell Hotel, Besant Avenue, Besant Nagar





5. Maljukgeori Korean Restaurant

Worth the long drive to the Sriperumbudur industrial area if you are ready for authentic Korean flavours and don't mind the sparse vegetarian options on the menu. Most regulars dig the ambience and the consistent flavours with house specials like the gimbap and grills.





Where: Mevalurkuppam, near Sriperumbudur

6. Yewon Restaurant

Don't expect to be hand-held through the menu at this no-frills Korean restaurant that's close to the city's automotive manufacturing hub in Oragadam. The interiors exude a casual vibe while the menu is loaded with Korean flavours. Their noodle specialities like the Bibim Guksu and Naengmyeon are among their bestsellers.





Where: Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam