Summer is the best time to focus on light, nutritious, and hydrating foods that support healthy weight management. Among many traditional Indian ingredients, sattu stands out as a true nutritional powerhouse. Made from roasted gram, it is rich in protein, fibre, and essential nutrients that help keep you full for longer and reduce unnecessary snacking. Its natural cooling properties also make it a great addition to your summer diet. Whether you enjoy savoury dishes or refreshing drinks, sattu can be used in many delicious ways. If you are looking for simple and healthy options, try these six easy sattu recipes that can support your weight-loss journey while keeping you energised throughout the day.

Why Sattu Is Great for Weight Loss

Sattu is naturally high in protein and dietary fibre, two nutrients that help you feel full and prevent overeating. It is also low in fat and can be easily added to a variety of healthy meals and drinks. Its cooling nature makes it especially useful during hot summer months, when heavy meals can feel uncomfortable. Including sattu in your diet can help you stay refreshed while maintaining a balanced eating routine.





Also Read: Summer Diet Tips: This 'Sattu Ka Sharbat' Pre-Mix Can Make Your Breakfast Quick, Easy And Protein-Rich

Sattu Recipes for Weight Loss

1. Sattu Masala Chaas





This refreshing drink blends sattu with buttermilk, roasted cumin, and gentle spices. It is light on the stomach, supports digestion, and keeps you feeling full for longer.





2. Sattu Paratha





Sattu paratha is made by stuffing whole wheat dough with a flavourful sattu mix. It is a wholesome breakfast option that provides steady energy and helps control hunger.





Also Read: High Protein Diet: How To Make Sattu Cheela For A Power-Packed Breakfast Meal





3. Sattu Ladoo





Prepared with sattu, nuts, and a small amount of natural sweetener, these ladoos make a healthier snack. They satisfy sweet cravings while adding protein and fibre to your diet.





4. Sattu Tikki





Sattu tikki is a tasty snack made with sattu, vegetables, and spices. These can be shallow-cooked and enjoyed as a nutritious evening snack without adding extra calories.





5. Sattu Cheela





This savoury pancake combines sattu with chopped vegetables and spices. It is rich in protein, easy to make, and ideal for a filling breakfast or a light dinner.





6. Sattu Sharbat





Sattu sharbat is a traditional summer drink made with sattu, water, lemon juice, and mild spices. It helps keep you hydrated, provides quick energy, and supports appetite control.





These simple and nutritious sattu recipes are a great way to add variety to your summer diet while supporting healthy weight-loss goals. Enjoy them regularly as part of a balanced lifestyle for a refreshing and satisfying boost.