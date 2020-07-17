Here's Why Shilpa Shetty's Oats <i>Sattu Upma</i> Is The Most Wholesome Breakfast Meal Ever

Shilpa Shetty's breakfast recipe is delicious and nutritious.

The struggle to decide what to eat for breakfast is quite real. We wake up in the morning, get our day started and we look for something delicious to eat, which is also wholesome and nutritious. It is said that what you eat for breakfast fuels the entire day. Thus, it is even more important to pack a punch in the first meal of your day. Shilpa Shetty has revealed an easy breakfast recipe from her own kitchen - Oats Sattu Upma. Take a look at the video she shared:





(Also Read: Shilpa Shetty's Spinach Dal Recipe Is Perfect Healthy Weekend Treat)





"The Oats Sattu Upma is loaded with essential nutrients, is extremely filling, and lip-smackingly tasty. You can add the veggies of your choice and a wholesome meal is ready in no time," wrote Shilpa Shetty in the caption of the post. She further asked her followers to try the recipe and tell her how they liked it.





In the recipe video, Shilpa Shetty referred to Oats and Sattu two of her favourite healthy ingredients due to their high protein and fibre content. She further explained how the steamed vegetables such as carrots, beans and sweet corn in the Oats Sattu Upma enriched the dish with vitamins and minerals. Shilpa Shetty's Oats Sattu Upma recipe was also full of essential fats due to the use of ghee and cashews in it.





The recipe of Oats Sattu Upma was indeed a wholesome, balanced breakfast meal in itself. All the vital elements and nutrients that our body needs were present in a single dish. The crispness of the vegetables was paired perfectly with the chewy, soft Upma preparation. The Oats Sattu Upma recipe will provide you with the much-needed energy and also aid digestive processes due to its rich fibre content.





So, if you're looking for a delicious, high-protein start to your day, you should definitely try Shilpa Shetty's Oats Sattu Upma recipe!







