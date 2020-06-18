High Protein Diet: How To Make Sattu Cheela For A Power-Packed Breakfast Meal

Somdatta Saha | Updated: June 18, 2020 18:14 IST
Breakfast has been touted as the most important meal of the day since time immemorial. Literally meaning breaking the fast, it helps us fuel and revitalise the body to keep going for the rest of the day. Apart from providing energy, a wholesome breakfast enriches our body with all the essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, protein et al. Several studies have also linked healthy breakfast with good health and better memory. But unfortunately, most of us do not get ample of time to relish the first meal of the day due to the extreme morning rush. Hence, we are in constant search for food ideas that are easy to prepare and rich in nutrients.
Keeping this in mind, we bring you a sattu cheela recipe that can be a quick fix to our morning meals. Cheela for breakfast needs no separate introduction. It is one of the most popular breakfast dishes across India. Inclusion of nutrient-rich sattu to it makes this cheela a wholesome meal to start the day with.
Sattu (or roasted chickpea flour) is known to be packed with protein, fibre, iron manganese and several other healthy nutrients, which are dubbed to boost our body with instant energy. Sattu is also known to promote weight loss due to its high protein and fibre content. It helps in accelerating better digestion and overall gut-health.
Sattu- half cup
Besan- half cup
Sooji- one-third cup
Curd-half cup
Water- to bind (as needed)
Onion- half (finely chopped)
Tomato- half (finely chopped)
Green chilli- 1-2 (finely chopped)
Fresh coriander leaves- 1-2 teaspoons (chopped)
Salt- as per taste
Ajwain- half teaspoon
Haldi- a pinch
Cumin powder- half teaspoon
Sugar- a pinch
Step 1. Take sattu, besan, sooji, curd and water in a mixing bowl and prepare a dosa-like batter.
Step 2. Add the rest of the ingredients to it and mix.
Step 3. Heat a tawa and brush some oil/butter on it.
Step 4. Pour some batter at the centre of the tawa and spread it out. Cook on medium flame till the edges are golden brown in colour.
Step 5. Flip and fry the other side. Drizzle some oil if needed.
Step 6. Serve it hot with dahi and coriander chutney. Click here for a quick recipe of this chutney.
Try this sattu cheela at home and give a healthy start to your day!
