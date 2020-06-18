High Protein Diet: How To Make Sattu Cheela For A Power-Packed Breakfast Meal

Highlights Cheela for breakfast needs no separate introduction

Breakfast has been touted as the most important meal of the day since time immemorial. Literally meaning breaking the fast, it helps us fuel and revitalise the body to keep going for the rest of the day. Apart from providing energy, a wholesome breakfast enriches our body with all the essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, protein et al. Several studies have also linked healthy breakfast with good health and better memory. But unfortunately, most of us do not get ample of time to relish the first meal of the day due to the extreme morning rush. Hence, we are in constant search for food ideas that are easy to prepare and rich in nutrients.





Keeping this in mind, we bring you a sattu cheela recipe that can be a quick fix to our morning meals. Cheela for breakfast needs no separate introduction. It is one of the most popular breakfast dishes across India. Inclusion of nutrient-rich sattu to it makes this cheela a wholesome meal to start the day with.





Health Benefits Of Sattu:

Sattu (or roasted chickpea flour) is known to be packed with protein, fibre, iron manganese and several other healthy nutrients, which are dubbed to boost our body with instant energy. Sattu is also known to promote weight loss due to its high protein and fibre content. It helps in accelerating better digestion and overall gut-health.

Here's The Recipe For Protein-Rich Sattu Cheela:

Ingredients:

Sattu- half cup





Besan- half cup





Sooji- one-third cup





Curd-half cup





Water- to bind (as needed)





Onion- half (finely chopped)





Tomato- half (finely chopped)





Green chilli- 1-2 (finely chopped)





Fresh coriander leaves- 1-2 teaspoons (chopped)





Salt- as per taste





Ajwain- half teaspoon





Haldi- a pinch





Cumin powder- half teaspoon





Sugar- a pinch





Method:

Step 1. Take sattu, besan, sooji, curd and water in a mixing bowl and prepare a dosa-like batter.





Step 2. Add the rest of the ingredients to it and mix.





Step 3. Heat a tawa and brush some oil/butter on it.





Step 4. Pour some batter at the centre of the tawa and spread it out. Cook on medium flame till the edges are golden brown in colour.





Step 5. Flip and fry the other side. Drizzle some oil if needed.





Step 6. Serve it hot with dahi and coriander chutney. Click here for a quick recipe of this chutney.





Try this sattu cheela at home and give a healthy start to your day!













