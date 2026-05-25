Imagine spending a decent amount of money on a clean, high-quality sandwich bread, only to find it mouldy and well past its expiry date. Such was the recent case of a Blinkit customer, who vented her frustration on X after allegedly receiving expired bread and then being denied a refund by the platform.





The customer shared pictures of the packaging of the bread - Suchali's Artisan Bakehouse Multigrain Sandwich Bread - along with images of the loaf inside, which appeared to be covered in green fungus. The alleged expiry date was not visible in the X post.





The customer wrote, "Arre bhaiya @letsblinkit, why do you send expired bread and then refuse to refund? There's literal fungus on it and it was 3 days past date! Gross."







Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims made in the X post.





As per the customer's claim, Blinkit refused to offer a refund for the bread, which has an MRP of Rs 180. The final price paid by the customer has not been disclosed.





The post has since gone viral, garnering over 129,000 views.





Responding to the complaint on X, Blinkit wrote, "Hi Harnidh, we are extremely sorry for the unpleasant experience. This is not what we aim to deliver. Kindly share your registered mobile number and order ID via DM so we can get this checked and assist you further. -BB"





The post was soon flooded with comments from multiple X users, many of whom shared similar concerns regarding quick commerce platforms, especially when it comes to perishable items.





Also Read: Blue Cheese Is Full Of Fungus. Why Do People Love It So Much?





One user suggested, "Most food items from these platforms are either expired or counterfeit. Never buy fruits or vegetables from quick commerce. Better to personally go and purchase. Only good for non-consumable items."





Calling it "deliberate", another user alleged, "This is deliberate. Quick commerce stores routinely push expired or mouldy stock when fresh ones are out, then stonewall refunds. Classic cost-cutting tactic."





Another comment read, "All quick commerce platforms have similar issues. If not expired, they mostly sell near-expiry products, hence the deep discounts. I have stopped buying from these platforms for over a month now. Walking to a nearby shop is more reliable."





Also Read: Viral Post About Black Fungus On Onions Sparks Discussion - Should You Throw Them Away?





An X user also suggested, "They should be mandated to mention expiry dates."





Another added, "Sourdough is tough to buy pretty much everywhere. I have a Theobroma near me that sells pre-cut loaves. A bit more expensive than quick commerce brands, but I've never faced issues with expiry dates or mould."