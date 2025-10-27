Apples are among the healthiest fruits one can eat. They are crisp, juicy, and packed with fibre, antioxidants, and essential vitamins. Yet, the glossy, perfect-looking apples we often buy are not naturally that shiny. The sheen is usually the result of an added layer of wax and pesticide residue, designed to make them look appealing and last longer. Unfortunately, that coating can trap harmful substances, making proper cleaning essential. The good news is that you do not need to give up your apple-a-day habit. With a few simple kitchen tricks, you can make them safe to eat and free of unwanted residue.





Also Read: 5 Reasons Why Eating Not 1 But 2 Apples Every Day Is A Game-Changer For Your Health

Why Are Apples Coated With Wax?

After harvesting, apples lose moisture rapidly, which can cause them to wrinkle or spoil during transportation. To prevent this, producers apply a thin layer of food-grade wax such as beeswax, shellac, or carnauba wax to seal in freshness and extend shelf life. This is what gives store-bought apples their smooth, glossy finish.

While these waxes are approved for food use, they can also trap dust, dirt, and pesticide residues. That makes thorough cleaning even more important before consuming them. Imported apples, especially those stored for long durations, tend to have heavier wax coatings.

How To Identify If Your Apples Are Waxed

It can be tricky to tell at first glance whether your apples are waxed. However, a few quick tests can help you figure it out:

Rub the apple gently with your fingers. If it feels slippery or overly smooth, it has likely been waxed. Scratch the surface lightly with a knife. If you see a thin white or flaky layer, that is the wax coating. Dip the apple in warm (not boiling) water for a few seconds. If you notice a shiny layer melting off, that confirms it is waxed. Fresh, unwaxed apples tend to look duller and feel slightly rougher compared to glossy imported ones.

Once you know what you are dealing with, the next step is cleaning your apples properly.

Here Are 6 Quick And Easy Ways To Remove Wax And Pesticides From Apples:

Photo: Unsplash

1. Soak Apples In Warm Water And Baking Soda

Baking soda is one of the easiest and safest ingredients to remove wax and pesticide residues from apples. Simply mix one teaspoon of baking soda in a bowl of warm water and soak your apples for 10 to 15 minutes. Gently scrub them using a clean cloth or soft brush, then rinse well. This helps lift off the greasy wax layer and leaves the skin looking naturally fresh and clean.

2. Rinse With Vinegar Solution

Vinegar is another effective kitchen staple for cleaning fruit. Its natural acidity helps break down wax and remove bacteria from the surface of apples.





Here is how to use it:





• Mix one part white vinegar with three parts water.





• Soak the apples for around 10 minutes.





• Rinse thoroughly under running water.





This method works particularly well for apples that have been stored for a while, as vinegar helps loosen sticky residues and any leftover pesticides.

3. Use Lemon And Salt Scrub

The combination of lemon and salt can work wonders. Lemon's natural acidity helps cut through wax, while the coarseness of salt helps scrub off grime. Cut a lemon in half, sprinkle salt on the cut side, and rub it directly over the apple's surface. Once done, rinse well with clean water. The fruit will look clean and smell refreshingly citrusy too.

4. Peel The Skin

If you are short on time or lack cleaning ingredients, peeling is a quick fix. Removing the skin ensures you get rid of most of the wax and pesticide residue since these usually sit on the outer layer. However, this method also removes some nutrients and fibre, which are concentrated in the peel. It is best used only when other cleaning methods are not feasible.

5. Use Fruit And Vegetable Washes

Several fruit and vegetable washes are now available in supermarkets, made specifically to dissolve wax and pesticide layers. Look for ones that are plant-based or vinegar-based and free from harsh chemicals. Follow the directions on the label carefully and rinse the apples well before eating. These ready-made washes are a convenient alternative if you prefer a quicker, less hands-on method.

6. Blanch In Hot Water For A Few Seconds

If you want a fast and fuss-free method, blanching works well. Dip the apples in hot (not boiling) water for 15 to 20 seconds, then immediately transfer them into cold water. This quick temperature change helps loosen and remove wax and pesticide layers effectively. It is a good last-minute fix before eating or cooking.

Bonus Tip: Buy From Local Or Organic Sources

Whenever possible, choose locally grown or organic apples. They are far less likely to have synthetic wax coatings or high pesticide content. Supporting local farmers also means fresher, seasonal produce with minimal preservatives and shorter storage time.

How To Store Apples For Longer Shelf Life

Once cleaned, storing apples properly helps maintain freshness and nutrition. Here are a few useful tips:

Refrigerate For Long-Term Storage: Apples ripen about ten times faster at room temperature than in cold storage. Keep them in the refrigerator's crisper drawer, ideally in a ventilated plastic or mesh bag to maintain humidity. Separate From Other Produce: Apples release ethylene gas, which speeds up ripening in other fruits and vegetables, particularly bananas, leafy greens, and avocados. Store them separately to prevent early spoilage. Handle With Care And Check For Blemishes: Only store firm, bruise-free apples. One damaged fruit can spoil the rest quickly. Handle them gently during storage to extend their shelf life. Find A Cool, Dark, Humid Spot For Bulk Storage: If the refrigerator is full, keep apples in a basement or cellar that remains cool and moist. Line cardboard boxes with newspaper or plastic sheets to retain freshness for months. Choose Long-Lasting Varieties: Apples such as Fuji, Gala, Lal Ambri, Granny Smith, and Red Delicious tend to stay fresh for several months when stored correctly.

Also Read: Like Your Apples Without Skin? Save Those Apple Peels To Make These 6 Decadents

By following these simple methods, you can ensure your apples are not only cleaner and safer but also retain their crunch and goodness for longer.