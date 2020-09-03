Added Excess Baking Soda To Your Dish? Here Are 3 Easy Hacks To Remove Its Bitter Taste

Baking hacks: Here's how you can neutralise the bitter taste of baking soda in cakes.

Baking is said to be one of the easiest forms of cooking that even beginners can ace. The simple process of mixing ingredients together to make a smooth batter and then popping it all in the oven is quite a no-brainer. However, there are still a number of baking fails that can happen in even the easiest of recipes. One o the most common mishaps among bakers is that baking soda often happens to exceed the quantity mentioned in the recipe.





Baking soda is highly alkaline which means it can leave a bitter aftertaste.

Baking soda is a bitter agent used to make the batter rise, so even a small amount of it is sufficient. It is suggested to add baking soda it at the very end, right before putting the batter in the oven in order to make the dish fluffy and soft. Baking soda has a highly bitter aftertaste and it makes the dish unpalatable if it gets added in excess to the dish. Sometimes, the baking soda clumps together due to humid weather which results in the catastrophe. So, how can you fix your batter or dish which has excess baking soda in it?





Here Are 3 Easy Hacks To Remove Excess Baking Soda And Save Your Dessert:

1. Mix in something acidic

Baking soda is basically sodium bicarbonate, which is alkaline in nature. It is important to balance its overtly bitter taste lest it overpowers your dish. Use a small amount of an acidic condiment such as lemon juice or vinegar to neutralise the soda. If the recipe has chocolate, simply add half a teaspoon of cocoa powder to it. Buttermilk can also be used to counter the pungent taste of baking soda.





A small quantity of buttermilk can neutralise the taste of excessive baking soda.

2. Add more of the other ingredients





If the recipe required you to use half teaspoon of baking soda, and you used one instead - why not double up the other ingredients instead? This will bring the recipe into the correct proportion, although you may end up with more of the dessert than you anticipated. Use this method only if you're sure of the exact quantity of extra baking soda that you added.





Cupcakes and cakes should have the correct proportion of baking soda in them.

3. Use it to make something else





Sometimes, we only realise that baking soda has been put in excess once the dish is ready and prepared. If you have a cake or a dessert that is too bitter to be eaten, use it to make something else. For instance, a bitter cake can make for a great ingredient to be added to cream and then frozen for a delicious cake-flavoured ice cream! You can also crumble up the cake and use it as a building block for other layered desserts such as Tiramisu or cheesecake.





Use the bitter cake in another dessert such as Tiramisu.

Get baking without fear and remember these hacks next time you add too much baking soda. You will save the dessert from ending up in the trash can, and who knows, you may just end up with something even more delicious!







