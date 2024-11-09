For some people, the kitchen is just a place to reheat takeout food, and drink water. They hate doing the dishes or cleaning up after cooking. However, there are also other kinds of people, who are passionate about their kitchen. They love cooking, feeding others and maintaining a well-functioning, well-equipped, spotless kitchen. If you find yourself relating to the latter, you might just be like Monica Geller from 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S'. Now, there may be chances that you have a BFF like Rachel or a partner like Chandler, but when it comes to the kitchen, you are completely Monica Geller.

Here Are 6 Signs You Are A Monica Geller In The Kitchen:

1. You Love Cooking And Are A Pro

You may not be a professional chef like Monica, but you are a wonderful cook. You enjoy cooking and everybody loves your food. You love getting attention when people appreciate your cooking and always play the best host, even if it is a mundane Tuesday.

2. You Never Lose A Single Cup (Or Let Anyone Else)

Monica is so particular about things in her kitchen that she even numbers the mugs so that if one of them goes missing, she will know which one it is. If you are anything like Monica, you can tell if there are suddenly fewer spoons in your kitchen or if someone broke a plate and never told you about it (Lord help them!).

3. Your Maid Can Never Clean As Good As You (Or So You Think)

If you have a house help, they probably need a raise for dealing with a boss like you. While you may be kind and generous, nobody can match the standard of your cleaning, especially when it comes to the kitchen. Sometimes, you might drive your maid crazy and we won't be surprised if they keep quitting.





4. You Have A Designated Place For Every Thing

In your own whimsical ways, much like Monica, you have some kind of logic behind why a certain thing goes at a certain spot. With your sense of logic, pattern and design, you have fixed a place for every small and big thing in the kitchen. The key part - no one is allowed to change it. Remember when Chandler cleaned the house? Monica immediately sensed "everything was different," including the pattern of placing the fridge magnets. She even neatly arranges the sponges that are used to clean the dishes.

5. "Not Just Clean, Monica Clean!"

When Monica gets a new job at a restaurant, she approves the kitchen by saying "It's clean, not just health department clean, but Monica clean". People like Monica have high standards of maintaining cleanliness and they are delighted to meet the few like them, who like their kitchen nothing less than squeaky clean.





6. You Are The 'Crazy Plate Lady'







When it comes to expensive items in the kitchen, such as Monica's wedding China, you become the 'Crazy Plate Lady'. You are scared of using these plates and only want to reserve them for extra special occassions. You cannot tolerate the tiniest scratch on your precious China, and might faint if a single plate gets broken.





Well, did you find Monica Geller's traits relatable? Tell us in the comments below. If you love the show 'Friends', click here for Joey Tribbiani's funniest food moments.