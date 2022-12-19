Come winters and immunity is the top of our concerns. We all want to keep ourselves warm and nourished during this harsh weather. While proper clothing is essential, the right kind of food can also prove useful in boosting immunity. Thankfully, winter season comes with its own set of fruits, vegetables and other ingredients that are ideally consumed during this period. Be it carrot or oranges, these are the simple household ingredients that may actually prove to be useful in maintain a strong immunity. Recently, celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija has shared a recipe for an immunity-boosting shot for winter. Take a look:

"When the diet is wrong, medicine is of no use. When the diet is correct, medicine is of no need," wrote Pooja Makhija in the caption. "I call this the immunity booster shot. The combined benefits of turmeric, carrot, ginger, garlic and lime juice are a potent gush of curcumin, beta carotene, vitamin C, allicin and much more," she added.





"Use them in ratios that suit your palate and tummy. Add another or eliminate what doesn't suit you. You have the power to make magic happen. Just make the effort," concluded Pooja Makhija in the caption.





So, what exactly were the ingredients used in the immunity-booster shot? How should we go about making it? And do they have any specific benefits for immunity? Here's all you need to know.





There are a number of herbal potions for winter immunity that you can try. Photo: iStock

How To Make Immunity-Booster Shot As Shared By Celebrity Nutritionist Pooja Makhija:

Peel and chop a whole carrot, 2-3 pieces of ginger and a little bit of raw turmeric or haldi into small pieces. As the celebrity nutritionist mentioned, you can use them in ratios that suits your palate. Add the chopped pieces into a blender along with a clove or two of garlic. Blend till smooth. Squeeze some drops of lime juice on top and enjoy this health potion!

Here Are The Health Benefits Of Immunity-Booster Shot By Celeb Nutritionist Pooja Makhija:

Turmeric - Turmeric has been known since time immemorial to be a superfood that boosts immunity. The compound 'curcumin' found in haldi has anti-inflammatory properties that neutralise free radicals. Using raw turmeric in this immunity-boosting shot recipe further enhances its health properties. Carrot - The seasonal vegetable has an abundance of Vitamin A and C, both of which help boost immunity. The high levels of beta-carotene act as antioxidants that keeps diseases and infections at bay. It is best consumed raw for maximum health benefits. Ginger - A common home remedy for sore throat, ginger is anti-bacterial and anti-parasitic in nature. It soothes throat irritation and also keeps new infections at bay thanks to its anti-inflammatory nature. Thus, Pooja Makhija suggested adding it to the immunity-boosting shot. Garlic - The humble spice acts as a flavouring agent and also has a compound called 'allicin' that could help fight infections and diseases. Thus, it makes for a great addition to your immunity-boosting shot. Lime juice - Enriched with Vitamin C, lime juice can be an excellent way to keep immunity high in winter. Just sprinkle a small quantity of it on your salad or soup, and you'll load up on its amazing health benefits.

Stay healthy, stay happy!